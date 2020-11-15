Neither party can claim to be a paragon of virtue
President Trump’s supporters are getting a lot of flak for turning a blind eye to his lies. Coming from Democrats, this criticism is not unjustified (although it could be shown to be hypocritical), but what accounts for this indulgence of the president’s penchant for untruths?
I think Trump’s supporters are willing to put up with his lies because of concerns over the truths told about policy by the incoming Joe Biden administration. When those on the right hear the policies envisioned by the Democrats — packing the courts, elimination of the electoral college, open borders, stricter lockdowns, expansive spending, greater deficit, bigger government — they are concerned that our liberties will be taking a severe beating.
Trump has told his lies, but for the last four years Democrats in Congress have treated America to some of the most vitriolic hearings, starting with the failed impeachment and going on to the rancorous Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court judicial hearings. I am thinking that the right considers Trump’s lies more tolerable than what they can expect from a party that would enforce its policies with a nail-studded club.
What is interesting is that those who find Trump’s lies indefensible will come to the defense of their own party’s corrupt lust for power. Consider this little parable: In order to worship at the altar of partisan politics, your party will demand the sacrifice of one of your eyes. They leave the good one so you will see just how flawless your party is. They’ve taken the other so you’ll be blinded to their corruption.
Neither party can claim to be the poster-child for virtue, but if defending Trump’s lies is a serious splinter in the eye of the right, the fault-finders should soberly consider that there is a huge log to be removed from their own eye before America can heal.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
There’s no winner in election until states certify votes
One of my few disappointments as a new resident of Grand Junction has been my discovery that there are Democrats here. Kidding, of course, but I am somewhat embarrassed to say a fair number of them seem to be retirees like myself. Sorry neighbors! I promise a good number of us blue hairs are conservatives. Which brings me to a letter published Nov. 13 from Thomas Acker. I will not waste reader’s time on a rebuttal as anyone who gets their news somewhere besides CNN knows that those statements are nonsense. I do want to focus upon the final paragraph in the letter as the writer calls for us all to insist upon following the Constitution. Good. Let’s do that.
When and if one of the candidates is certified to have received the requisite 270 electoral votes all Americans should insist upon a smooth transition of power. For now, since not one state has certified either candidate, Mr. Acker’s claim that Mr. Biden has won is a fantasy. Our founders planned well for this scenario, by the way. Everything happening right now involving recounts and court reviews of claimed fraudulent activity are appropriate and necessary unless we wish to conduct our elections like they do in banana republics. Oh, one more thing. There is this thing called the 12th Amendment to our Constitution. I recommend folks look it up.
DAVID LONGENECKER
Grand Junction
Let’s restore the stigma to lying before it’s too late
In the column by Thomas Friedman (Nov. 12) he wrote that “lying has been normalized at a scale we’ve never seen before.” In my work with couples as a family therapist I have seen the result of these lies.
I have observed men and women imitating the president by “gaslighting” the members of the family. This involves “a type of manipulation where the manipulator is trying to get someone to question their reality, memory or perception.” Why are millions of voters ready to accept the manipulation of our reality about the election?
A famous family therapist, Dr. Laing, gave this another name — mystification. It’s defined as a process by which a member of a family system exerts significant influence over another, functionally defining that individual’s sense of identity and sense of reality. I am watching the American family get mystified and gaslighted by the White House. We have a case of reality distortion by the administration.
The term “gaslight” was popularized in the 1944 movie by that title. In the movie, the husband is deliberately manipulating the spouse into believing she is insane. The husband lies so often and with so much confidence that the victim begins to doubt her own sanity. I am sure we can challenge the liars and, to quote Friedman, “restore the stigma to lying and liars before it is too late.”
STEVE LANDMAN
Grand Junction