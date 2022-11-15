You still have time to cure your ballot if you need to
Recently there’s been lots of media coverage about “curing ballots.” What does this mean? If a Colorado mail-in ballot is lacking certain required information, it can’t be counted until the information is supplied. Our County Clerk sends out a letter to such voters, asking them to supply the missing information. This includes ballots lacking a signature, or a signature that doesn’t appear to match the one on file, or a lack of acceptable ID for a first time mail-in ballot voter.
If you’ve received such a letter, cure your ballot now! The deadline is Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. Since the deadline is so close, the best way to cure your ballot is to use TXT2CURE, a text based tool to cure your ballot. You need your voter ID number, which is found on the letter you received. Text COLORADO to 28683 and open the link you receive. Click “Cure My Ballot” and then enter your voter ID. You will receive prompts about how to enter the required information. A Colorado Driver’s License or state issued ID works, or a complete list of acceptable IDs is found at GoVoteColorado.gov, in the Resources section. Enter the information, click submit, and your ballot can now be counted!
The ballot curing process is just one of the many checks and balances Colorado uses in its fair and secure election system. It allows every eligible vote to be counted, but protects against fraud. The League of Women Voters of Colorado has prepared a terrific white paper, “Colorado’s Innovative and Stellar Election System” describing the whole process, from keeping voter rolls current to making sure that machine counting is accurate, complete, and fraud free. It’s available at lwvco.org.
Thanks for voting!
DEBORAH STETLER
Voter Services Coordinator, League of Women Voters of Mesa County
Democrats’ actions are making drilling harder
I have been an unaffiliated voter for a long time, because neither of the political parties knows what is best for this country. I have also worked in the oil and gas industry my entire working career. When we first started permitting wells the application was two pages and you could get it approved in 24 hours. In the 1990s a drilling permit grew to over a hundred pages because of over-regulation, and you might get approval in one to three years. This is why oil companies file multiple permits, because there was no certainty as to when they would get the permit approved. There is no positive impact on a balance sheet for drilling permits. Those permit costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare.
Costs and return on investments shouldn’t prevent drilling? Most companies are in the business to make a return on their investment? As with any business, inflation and over regulation have driven up the costs and created a labor shortage. Steel products have increased tenfold and service companies cannot find help.
The four years of the Republican leadership in the presidency, Democrats did not complain about the low prices of oil and gas and did not offer to bail out oil and gas companies that were losing money and having to lay off workers. Now that these companies are making up for losses the Democrats want a windfall profit tax. Still politicians do not understand oil companies are like farmers, they are price takers not price makers.
Let’s look at how politicians got us into this energy shortage. First they spent much of last year and this year asking financial institutions not to loan money to oil and gas projects. They threatened to take out their pension funds from financial institutions that invested in oil and gas. The Democrats’ administration and congress have taken over 100 actions deliberately designed to make it harder to produce energy in America and cause energy prices to go up. To name a few, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, issued a moratorium on all oil and gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, executive moratorium on all new oil and gas leasing of public lands and offshore waters and almost doubling federal royalty rates on oil and gas production.
American people are getting “bamboozled,” but not from the oil industry, it’s from the politicians.