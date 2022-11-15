You still have time to cure your ballot if you need to

Recently there’s been lots of media coverage about “curing ballots.” What does this mean? If a Colorado mail-in ballot is lacking certain required information, it can’t be counted until the information is supplied. Our County Clerk sends out a letter to such voters, asking them to supply the missing information. This includes ballots lacking a signature, or a signature that doesn’t appear to match the one on file, or a lack of acceptable ID for a first time mail-in ballot voter.