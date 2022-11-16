When will we start seeing marijuana money come in?
What’s the holdup?
Why hasn’t Grand Junction seen tax dollars from cannabis dispensaries?
It’s been a year and a half since Grand Junction voters approved Ballot Measures 2A and 2B that allowed for the taxation and regulation of cannabis sales in the city. Yet residents have yet to see the benefits of that taxation, as the process to approve operators has been delayed.
Grand Junction City Council has worked over the past 18 months to build a part merit-based, part random-selection system to choose 10 qualified operators. The criteria included many important factors, including site location, security, lighting, signage, experience and more. That system hoped to have operators receiving licenses the last week of October when the randomized selection was meant to be held, but has yet again been delayed without a scheduled date in sight, as it appears the city has decided to handle appeals and lawsuits prior to holding the randomized selection.
Had operators been granted licenses and been allowed to open the last 12 months, it is estimated that the city would have reaped the benefits in the form of over $4 million, earmarked for a multitude of projects and city needs.
“Our fear is that if the city is willing to halt this process due to lawsuits, there is the very real possibility dispensaries will be unable to open indefinitely,” said one of the remaining applicants. “The voters spoke in 2021 and let their elected officials know they wanted to reap the benefits on the taxation of cannabis, and those tax dollars should be benefiting this community by now. Applicants have adhered to every step in the process, but we now can’t help but feel there is no sense of urgency from City Council as we approach the finish line.
“We understand there will be appeals and lawsuits, but we were told they would not delay the process of choosing operators, and if the city now allows them to do so, it raises the question whether or not the city sees opening dispensaries as big a priority as its voters did.”
Colorado received $423 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2021. Many other cities in Colorado have navigated the cannabis regulation process and have seen millions in tax revenue benefit their local communities, which leaves residents of Grand Junction asking the question: when will we see our piece of the pie?
JOEY COLEMAN
Grand Junction
Donald Trump displayed an anti-veteran attitude
As we celebrate Veterans Day, I would like to salute my fellow veterans and do appreciate being thanked for my service. This sentiment was not the same when I was in Army ROTC at Colorado State University from 1973-1977. American involvement in the Vietnam War was winding down, and Americans’ anti-military sentiment was very prevalent.
This same sentiment was shown by former President Trump when he was in Paris in November 2018 to commemorate the end of World War 1. On Nov. 10, he, along with European leaders, was scheduled to visit an American cemetery where 1,800 U.S. Marines were buried that died fighting in the Battle of Belleau Wood. The weather prevented the use of a helicopter and he did not want to travel by motorcade. He was quoted as saying he did not want to go “honor suckers and losers” and get his hair wet. Earlier he disparaged Senator and former POW John McCain, calling him a loser because he was captured.
For the MAGA crowd, you can keep your “thank you for your service” to yourself. I can’t stand the hypocrisy. All gave some. Some gave all. One had bone spurs.
KYLE HUNKE
U.S. Army 1977-1982
Grand Junction
Elections office ensured orderly, secure voting
I was privileged to work as an election judge at the Mesa County Elections site. A total of 781 citizens chose to wait in lines on election day, sometimes for up to two hours or more to vote in person. Those citizens (including elderly, disabled, assisted, etc.) reminded me of the times my parents took me with them to vote in the 1950s. There were no protesters or electioneering. It was calm, with quiet socializing, as the line slowly moved forward. Voters were patient with the wait times, took their time to vote, and in many cases thanked us for working. It was a great example of democracy as it should work.
I would also like to note that the Elections Office leadership (Brandi, Stephanie, and others) were totally professional and dedicated to ensuring every eligible voter got to vote. The team I worked with was equally dedicated to getting it right and had great leadership. I can attest to the security procedure routines conducted were excellent examples of attention to detail in both opening the site in the morning and closing the site after the polls closed. I was proud to be a part of it. For myself, whatever the outcomes, the voters made the long day worthwhile.
JOHN HORAN
Grand Junction