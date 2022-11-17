Volunteer caregivers
deserve recognition
About 3.3% of the U.S. population — over 11 million people — currently serve as volunteer, unpaid caregivers for 6.5 million loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Colorado alone, we have more than 159,000 unpaid caregivers assisting over 76,000 people with Alzheimer’s.
November is a special month to honor this unique, dedicated group of people. Originally designated as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, the event later was expanded by President Bill Clinton to honor our nation’s caregivers: National Family Caregivers Month.
To be clear, Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease that takes a toll not just on those living with it, but their volunteer caregivers and our society as a whole. For example:
■ The average voluntary caregiver provides over 27 hours of care per week.
■ Across the U.S. in 2021, volunteer caregivers provided about 16 billion hours of unpaid care. At a value of $16.98/hour, that total ($271.6 billion) is more than 14 times McDonald’s revenue in 2020 ($19.2 billion).
■ In Colorado in 2021, 159,000 volunteer caregivers provided 184 million hours of unpaid care valued at $3.7 billion.
Beyond their time, caregivers make direct financial contributions. On average in 2021, dementia caregivers reported spending $12,388 each for medical, personal care and household expenses for the person with dementia.
The disease also takes a personal toll: a Stanford University study reported that caregivers have a 63% higher mortality rate than non-caregivers, and 40% of Alzheimer’s caregivers die from stress-related disorders before the person for whom they are caring.
There is help for these heroic caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a wide range of educational programs and services — all at no charge — for caregivers of persons living with Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more, go to www.alz.org or call the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
WOO BANDEL
Grand Junction
It is time to hit the refresh button and get things done
At least the fear-mongering letter from David Kearsley has a few things correct. America is over Trump and needs to move on!
One can hardly believe that Democrats or any other tribe wants high oil/gas prices, but do understand, as most intelligent people do, that demand is instrumental in price structures. When gas was $2.10 a gallon the demand was nonexistent as we were in the middle of a pandemic! Now that price gouging is at its best with the Shell company revenue soaring by 65% over 2021, a whopping $375 billion, as demand is now at its pre-pandemic levels, but the blame goes to the current administration? What refineries are being closed? What pipelines? The XL pipeline was never intended for U.S. consumption, so how would that help us?
You can bet that voters are tired of Boebert’s arrogant sideshow, and should she win hopefully a little humbling will help her to become a representative that will actually accomplish something for our district.
Inflation is a worldwide issue and not on one party, but like the big lie if it’s said often enough and loud enough it somehow becomes true.
Hopefully Trump and Biden will both step aside and let our country hit the refresh button with candidates that will push for bipartisanship and resolve some of the issues without worrying about campaigning and politically correct tiptoeing! Make some decisions that will attack crime, homelessness, veteran aid, health insurance, inflation, pathways to citizenship, debt, and the golden parachute of politicians “national term limits”! It’s time to stop the “we vs. them” mentality and accomplish something positive!
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction