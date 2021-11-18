Hunters, do your part in stopping spread of CWD
With deer season in full swing, every hunter should ensure that they move carcasses properly. Improper carcass movement is the top risk for the accidental spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
While relatively uncommon in deer, CWD can be found in nerve and brain tissue. If moving a deer carcass, be sure to get it properly deboned and processed beforehand. Some states also have disposal sites available to the public. Check with your local wildlife agency for more information.
While CWD will still spread naturally, hunters should make sure they do their part to ensure this process isn’t accelerated by moving an infected deer from one area to another.
CHARLEY SEALE
American Cervid Alliance
High school sports deserves more coverage
I realize that The Daily Sentinel, the local sports radio and the local TV sports segments are all downsizing to save money, I guess, but I think they’re doing our local high school kids a real disservice.
They all concentrate on CMU and their achievements, which are varied and plentiful, but I’d venture to say that most of those athletes all come from somewhere else and are not local kids, with just a few exceptions. But the high school kids are all from here and probably have a lot of family and friends that are interested in what’s going on in the schools.
Soccer, volleyball, softball and other sports all have league MVPs and first and second all conference teams, but you wouldn’t know it from the local coverage. If they do anything, it might be a little bit about high school football, but that’s not the only sport going on. There are literally hundreds of kids competing their butts off with little to no credit for their efforts.
Instead of devoting whole programs to what CMU did last weekend, maybe they should consider just mentioning some of our fine high school athletes who work just as hard as the college kids, but are never recognized during their short high school careers. Stories about our high school kids are generally good, upbeat stories, instead of all the doom and gloom political BS that we’re subjected to on a daily basis. I would think that local media would pay a little more attention to local stuff. Just a thought.
ROY BAILEY
Fruita
Medicare is not free at all for seniors
Sure, we seniors are getting a 5.9% increase in our Social Security benefit come Jan. 1. However, the government is taking part of it back because Medicare Part B is increasing. In my case by over $20.
If you are not retired, you are probably not aware that Medicare is not free at all. So, as seniors, we get screwed again.
SHAR WEISER
Grand Junction
Looking for win-win solution on student debt
I see that the current administration wishes to relieve student loan debt to the tune of $2 billion. Let’s take a quick look at both sides of the coin.
Personally, as a pro-higher education person, I am happy for those students who will not have to shoulder the burden, which can amount to a significant portion of their take-home pay while they are trying to raise families and make their rent. That can effectively cripple them before they even get started. Who needs that? And because they truly are our future, we all want them to feel that there really is hope and that they will have every opportunity for a good start on their financial journey. It would seem to be in everyone’s best long-term interests. I myself was fortunate enough to get my first degree paid for by the GI Bill (thanks to taxpayers), while I simply paid for my second degree out of my own pocket.
On the other hand, somebody still has to “pay the bill” for current student loan debt relief, which is not going to just magically go away. So, while the powers-that-be “print” more fiat currency into existence to pay for such things, look out! Here comes more inflation (no escaping it — basic economic laws at work). I guess I’m not a Keynesian. I’m just wondering how we got ourselves into this quandary in the first place.
Meanwhile, let’s honestly look for a win-win solution for those facing student loan debt. I know that it is there. It is just patiently waiting for us to discover it. These young people deserve every opportunity that my (Baby Boomer) generation received because we are passing the torch on to them. And I am totally confident that they are ready and able to take up the challenge. Let’s help them overcome the obstacles and achieve this worthy goal, both for them and for our collective future. Working together, that’s the key.
BILL FARIELLO
Grand Junction