In an illuminating 2018 journal article, “Should grizzly bears be hunted or protected? Social and organizational affiliations influence scientific judgments,” Gabriel Karns and co-authors surveyed biologists to get their pulse on whether Yellowstone grizzly bears should lose their federal protections. Unsurprisingly, biologists affiliated with governmental agencies had no qualms about delisting bears from the Endangered Species Act, thus endangering grizzly bears, who are threatened with extinction, to a trophy hunt. However, academic biologists disagreed.
We see the exact same dynamic at play here in the debate in The Daily Sentinel. Prof. Marc Bekoff and nine other biologists from around the nation argued that wolves should not be trophy hunted. Now comes John Ellenberger, a retired Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist, who posits that wolf hunting is somehow imperative to manage them.
At one point in his opinion, Ellenberger suggests that Prof. Bekoff (and his nine coauthors) cannot be trusted. He claims that wolves won’t help reduce chronic wasting disease because: “… a number of studies, which used mathematical models to mimic wolf predation on elk herds, predicted that wolves could likely reduce CWD… I’m not aware of any real-world studies showing a cause and effect relationship between wolf predation on elk and a reduction of CWD prevalence.” Huh? Welcome to the new world of science, Mr. Ellenberger, where mathematical models are the norm.
Ironically, some of those mathematical model users include Ellen Brandell and her renowned co-authors like Doug Smith of the Yellowstone Wolf Project, who found in their 2022 scientific article that both wolves and mountain lions would likely select for CWD-infected prey, and thus reducing this deadly disease load in the environment. Dr. Brandell also happens to be the new wolf biologist hired by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. I wonder what she would have to say to Mr. Ellenberger?
It is 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 9 and the vote is still down to the wire. We still don’t know if Frisch uprooted your seat or if you are here for two more years. What we know for certain is that Colorado is over the insanity and the unAmerican speeches, and you and your voters are far less secure without Trump in office. Your neighbors are over the trashy drama, the threatening bumper stickers calling to kill people for being gay, and the public tantrums in parking lots. We are over it.
I bet on you winning anyway. I’m used to my county being filled with belligerent and entitled people who can be normal, everyday neighbors until an election year, at which point they become wild and cruel and even violent. I’m unsure what you are all struggling with, but I remember seeing the same god and beliefs and public rage tantrums while I was deployed in Afghanistan. I’m deeply ashamed to come back and see my neighbors act in such shameful and appalling ways. It should shame the entire nation. But I digress, I still think you will win. So now is time for me to ask you a question.
To you and your supporters, I have earned the right having been born in this country to ask you what you intend to do next and I’ve certainly earned the right to question the direction of my hometown having put my life on the line to defend the rest of you, while you all got in domestic disputes and threatened to shoot each other and raged around the valley to shame our ancestors and our country to it’s core. What are you going to do if you win? Are you going to realize that maybe you need to be better neighbors? Isn’t America worth your decency? Are you all done violating God’s words and trying to claim your job is destruction for anyone different than you rather than the words of Christ that commanded you to reach out to us and stand as examples of kindness and humility?
Is the national tantrum over? It is your turn to serve your country. Your God, our forefathers, and this old veteran demand it. Blessings and luck ahead. You need it desperately. May you learn and grow from this.
A recreational district could be formed, and within that structure the voters could be asked if they supported the pool by agreeing to have their taxes raised to provide the pool with funding. If voters say no, they don’t really support it. If they say yes, there is a more or less permanent funding mechanism.
This would solve the struggles among the different funding sources and be a better gauge of public support than various meetings that few voters actually attend (no offense intended).