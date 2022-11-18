The dynamic at play when debating wolf hunting

In an illuminating 2018 journal article, “Should grizzly bears be hunted or protected? Social and organizational affiliations influence scientific judgments,” Gabriel Karns and co-authors surveyed biologists to get their pulse on whether Yellowstone grizzly bears should lose their federal protections. Unsurprisingly, biologists affiliated with governmental agencies had no qualms about delisting bears from the Endangered Species Act, thus endangering grizzly bears, who are threatened with extinction, to a trophy hunt. However, academic biologists disagreed.