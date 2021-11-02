Focus on today’s affairs, not renaming sites
Governor Polis’ Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which in his words was established “to change behavior,” may achieve that objective, but only in creating contempt for yet another government excursion into the never-never land of irrelevant minutia.
Is there anything more absurd than squandering limited governmental resources — time, money, personnel — on the navel-gazing exercise of renaming sites (example: Squaw Mountain) with new names (example: Mestaa’hehe) that the vast, I repeat, vast, majority of people will not recognize, cannot spell, cannot pronounce, will not be bothered learning and do not regard as necessary or useful?
With enough effort, whether through tireless searching or fanciful contrivance, a negative association can be asserted for any name or situation. Similarly, someone somewhere for some reason can declare themselves offended. Lost in this increasingly all-consuming whirlwind of linguistic political correctness is the obvious reality that “offensive” and “offended” are separate things.
Something may be “offensive,” distasteful or even obnoxious, existing outside one’s personal boundaries of propriety or civility. Life is filled with these little pebbles that find their way into our shoes. They are personal irritants, nothing more, and importantly, are summarily dismissible as such. It’s a choice: either free oneself from creating a self-imposed wrong or submit unwittingly to being tethered to it.
“Offended” is a purposeful, optional conclusion of having been wronged at a level demanding action. Deciding that one must, but in truth, need not, huff and puff over events long passed and mostly forgotten is a bottomless pit from which emanate the ensnaring tentacles of victimhood, faux abuse and self-pity.
Simply put, you can declare something offensive, but decide not to be offended. Being offended is a choice. Now is where we are, and it is today’s affairs, not historical nuisances, that merit our attention.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Great job showing history in fun, informative way
As a relative newcomer to the Grand Valley, I had my first opportunity to attend History Live!, a Colorado West Chautauqua event last weekend. What an amazing experience!
The Grand Valley History Players introduced us to Annette Kellerman, Harry Houdini and Mae West. The Young Chautauquans, Cambria Henson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Emily Larsen as Wladyslaw Szpilman, gave outstanding performances that showed just how much they had learned about these important historical figures. Becky Stone, as Josephine Baker and Doug Mishler as Billy Sunday, provided facts about their characters that reflected a deep knowledge of their places in history. Jeanette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress in 1916, even before women gained the right to vote 4 years later, appeared through time and space via Zoom, compliments of an outstanding performance by Jeanmarie Simpson. And the GJHS Jazz Band had attendees dancing in the aisles!
The Museums of Western Colorado, and the Colorado West Chautauqua Committee, along with others who sponsored the two-night event, are to be heartily congratulated. I encourage everyone to attend next year!
DEBRA KALISH
Grand Junction
School board meetings should remain respectful
School board members develop thick skin with some of the absurd dialog from people who want their 5 minutes of fame.
There should absolutely be passionate discussions about topics for which school boards are responsible. There should never be a forum for disrespectful people to threaten and voice personal attacks against the very people elected to represent the interests of all kids not just a few. Today’s parents are more like their kids in that if a topic is “stated on social media then it must be true,” regardless of the source or the facts. There is never a place for “heated debate” at a school board meeting staffed with community volunteers that has always been apolitical until recently.
Parents need to stay in their lane, address concerns and accept the decisions guided by elected school board members. The ballot box is the place to address displeasure or lack of confidence, not at public school board meetings. Parents without expertise should not dictate to boards charged with overseeing professional educators and other duties dictated by state regulations or law.
It seems there are many experts in educational matters though many have not entered a school since graduation. Parents telling educators what should be done, regardless of the topic, is akin to having anyone come into any business and tell the owner/manager how to do their job. How about parents do their job and raise their kids to be respectful, handle adversity and be good citizens? Let’s keep politics out of the most precious buildings we have in our communities.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction