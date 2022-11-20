It is not often that I feel compelled to write a letter to another community or chamber on any issue — let alone, to a newspaper about a person or employee. When an authentic person demonstrates genuine affection for their community, possesses strong strategic leadership and listening skills, it is worth speaking up, however.
For more than 16 years, I have had the privilege of serving Bellingham, Washington (Whatcom County) as a chamber executive. Over this time, I have watched countless chamber staff members enter and exit the industry. My professional world is rich with colleagues and friends, including Diane Schwenke and Candace Carnahan. My experience tells me: the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has struck gold — twice.
Diane Schwenke is one of those chamber professionals who will be remembered long after she leaves. She was an unwavering force for business interests. Candace Carnahan, is an industry leader who will undoubtedly fight for the best interests of the community she was born and raised in. I am thrilled to see her named as your next president/CEO.
I first met Candace through the Emerging Leaders Advisory Council for Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE). It was months later I learned that she was not a president/CEO of her chamber — her poise and professionalism spoke louder than her job title. Candace’s ability to seamlessly switch between a high-functioning project manager to visionary strategic leader is something our industry does not experience very often. After years of working with her, she is skilled at both. This is what I strive to be, and what I want for my community.
Many of our peers in “chamber world” often jump from chamber to chamber for career advancement. I believe that Candace and I share a rare affection for our communities. It is my hope to retire in Whatcom County — many, many years from now. Even though we have never spoken about it, I get the feeling that Candace values the Grand Valley in the same way.
With Candace you have qualified and skilled industry leader who genuinely loves the community she has the honor of serving.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber has struck gold, again. Congratulations Candace, and congratulations to the Grand Junction community at-large.
GUY OCCHIOGROSSO
President, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce
Poll worker experience was extremely positive
Happily, I was chosen to be a poll worker with Mesa County Elections. I am supremely impressed with the processes. From the first engagement of applying online to the last day of assisting voters on Nov. 8, there was support and engagement whenever needed.
Thank you election officials Brandi Bantz and Stephanie Wenholz for your professional and energetic handling of the training and on-site poll work experiences. All other interactions with staff were equally as inspiring.
The time and effort it takes to successfully present a secure and safe voting experience is monumental. The checks and balances baked into the system are a huge confidence builder. Our team of nine members was keen to work together regardless of our political preferences and therefore, the environment during the on-site days was calm and convivial. Thank you fellow team members for an experience wanting us to work the polls again.
I encourage anyone who is unfamiliar with how your vote is handled to either take a tour of the election office when offered or apply to work during a voting season. Experience is a great teacher.
Your vote always counts.
ANN BRACH
Glade Park
Let’s take a day to honor school shooting victims
Dec. 14, 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting, in which 26 were killed, including 20 little kids. On this date each year, I think we should in some manner honor our youth killed and injured in our many school shootings throughout the country.
One possibility is to have a moment of silence at some designated time on Dec 14 each year. As a retired special education teacher, who taught for 36 years, I think our youth are the most important thing in our society. Isn’t it past time to demonstrate this?