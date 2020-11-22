Everyone must do their part to save lives
The rapid rise in cases on the Western Slope is alarming. The prospect of our local hospitals being overwhelmed within a few weeks, previously unthinkable, is now all too imaginable.
I am a physician in Grand Junction but also am the wife of the owner of a small business; the mother of a medical historian and mother-in-law of a physicist who work from home to protect the health of their 5-year-old; the mother of a Denver pediatric nurse and mother-in-law of a Denver area police officer who face COVID-19 daily, often without adequate PPE; the mother of a son who works for a local outdoor retail company. In my wider family circle are a judge, two who required cancer treatment during the pandemic, a 103-year-old mother-in-law in a memory care unit, a ski area manager, a nurse investigator on the Navajo Reservation and a host of educators in schools across the state. Only one is not a Colorado citizen.
Our family has seen the importance of decisive leadership. We know Gov. Jared Polis saved countless Colorado lives with the stay-at-home orders and the state mask mandate. We proudly support him.
As a physician, I know we are at a crossroads facing the darkest times of this pandemic in the days ahead. All the members of our family work daily to convince people to “do the right thing.” This won’t be effective without the immediate efforts of all citizens, businesses and public figures. We recognize that another stay-at-home order carries heavy social, economic, and political costs. But in the calculus of these costs, our large Colorado family comes down on the side of saving the most lives. We urge all to act now to do the same.
Respectfully,
CAROL FOWLER, MD
Grand Junction
Public-facing county workers must do better with masks
I need to make a complaint about a county worker not wearing a mask in a county building.
I am high risk with an autoimmune disease and our son suffers from a lung deficiency. I also care for my elderly grandmother in our home, so you can imagine I have been afraid to go anywhere. We have been isolating since March. I have been especially afraid to register my vehicle at the DMV, but with numbers rising and out-of-date temporary plates from out of state, I decided to get it taken care of Wednesday morning.
I thought I would be safest at the Clifton DMV, since this is a smaller branch. Upon walking in I realized I was wrong, despite the mask mandate signs plastered all over the outside and inside of the building.
A clerk was wearing a paper mask on her chin, with her nose and mouth showing. I prayed she wasn’t the clerk who called my number. Again I was wrong, as she called me to her desk. I asked her if the clerks at the Spruce Street office wore their masks correctly, because I am high risk and come from an extremely high-risk household. She smirked at me and told me she couldn’t breathe. I have severe asthma as well as several other underlying health conditions, and am still managing to breathe behind five layers of mask. I told her she should be home. This is against our public mask mandate and against all morals and ethics. I was shocked. This is happening in our government buildings? When active cases are over 2,000 in our county at this time? Why? No wonder we are not seeing relief, and we won’t any time soon with carelessness and negligence such as this.
As I retrieved my ticket at the Spruce Street DMV office I explained to the clerk at the front desk about what happened in Clifton and how afraid I was. She about bit my head off. Again I was in complete shock. I guess I have been isolating too much and forgot how careless our town has become? She argued with me and had absolutely no empathy at all and complained to me about how they have to work with the general public every day. She never apologized and was extremely rude. I was almost in tears.
I continued with my vehicle registration as I had no choice — it was 30 days behind. I pray a vaccine will be ready before my drivers license expires a year from today. I will not be leaving my home to go in the public again. I will continue to order groceries online for pick up and do whatever I can to avoid contact with people away from my household. I really wish others would do the same so we could slow the transmission of this nasty virus. It’s sad that it has gotten so bad that I can’t even complain about a serious health concern.
DANIELLE SIMPSON
Grand Junction
Local doctors urge adherence to public health guidelines
The Mesa County Medical Society would like to thank community leaders for your work in helping protect this community from the effects of COVID-19. As you are no doubt aware, we have had a dramatic increase in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks and our physician community is very concerned about the consequences looming on the horizon.
The physicians in this county care deeply for their patients and are acutely aware of the toll this pandemic will take on them. The toll of this disease on health-care workers themselves has also been high. The higher the levels of disease in the community, the more risk we have of depleting the finite pool of skilled health care workers available to care for the needs of the population.
In addition, we are concerned about the effects that uncontrolled spread of COVID has on the economy and on mental health, as we understand the importance of these facets of our patients’ lives. The faster this current outbreak is contained, the better for everyone. We must take action quickly.
It has long been known that to ask a community to make healthy change requires consistent and persistent messaging. Therefore, we respectfully request that, given your leadership role in the community, you take a particularly active role in promoting the strategies recommended by the CDC and our local health department. Many in the community who may not be aware of or receptive to the message may be reached by you instead. In particular, the recommendations of wearing masks when out and about, avoiding crowds, closed-in spaces, close contact with others, and staying home as much as possible should be emphasized. Especially as we enter the Thanksgiving holiday season, the importance of emphasizing personal responsibility to save lives and the economy is one we can all agree on. This could be something as simple as social media messages, press releases or website statements, and the power of personal example.
Your leadership on the Western Slope is crucial at a time like this, and we hope to stand with you in helping with evidence-based messaging. It is not an exaggeration to say that your actions will save lives.
Thank you for your continued service to Mesa County. We appreciate your support in helping control this pandemic locally.
Respectfully,
DOLORES BENNETT
Executive director, Mesa County Medical Society
on behalf of the board