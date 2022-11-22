Finger pointing isn’t going to save the Colorado River
There is less water in the Colorado River now than when the compact was established, and the parties involved need to stop finger-pointing and arguing about who is to blame. It’s time for solutions.
Whether caused by climate change, federal mismanagement, evaporative losses, outdated irrigation techniques, or failure to adapt to farming in a more arid region, it’s time to determine how to keep the Southwest supplied with water as the population of the basin continues to grow exponentially.
In the past six years, our current HD 58 representative has shared how he will “protect our water.” (How is that going so far, Mr. Catlin?) It’s true that “I’ll protect your water” is a great political sound bite, but let’s face it, an HD representative is a small fish with a small voice in a much larger pond when it comes to the future of the Colorado River.
Partisan finger-pointing isn’t going to solve the problem. It may be more responsible for Marc Catlin to stop looking backward and find innovative ideas regarding water and agriculture. Over 20,000 voters didn’t vote for him, and we will closely watch his legislative actions in the next two years. There’s so much at stake, so I hope he represents all of us in these important issues.
PAT VONDRA
Montrose
Why voting on election day can slow down the results
I was a Delta County poll watcher and learned just how meticulous and secure the process is. Please don’t believe the lie that your vote is more likely to get counted if you vote in person on election day. Whether you mailed your ballot early, used a drop box, voted in person early or on election day, it gets counted. If you don’t believe me, become a poll watcher or election judge for the next election, and see for yourself.
I was so impressed with the professionalism, dedication, and volunteerism of the election judges. They had to be on duty for all 13 days of early voting; for 8-plus hours a day and 12-plus hours on election day, whether anyone showed up to vote or not. Fortunately, Nov. 8 was the busiest day by far and the time flew by for me.
Everything these election judges do is bipartisan. Each step of the process is done by one Republican and one Democrat, from getting materials ready for the day, signing off on every action (opening the ballot boxes in the morning, sealing them at the end of the day, walking them over to the courthouse, etc.) At no time does one person work alone.
If you believe that voting on the last day is more secure, fine, keep doing it. But have you thought that by doing so you could be delaying the count? How? Those ballots weren’t opened, signatures verified, etc. until after the polls closed on Nov. 8. Approximately 300 people voted in person in Delta and a lot dropped off ballots that day. No ballots would be counted until after the polls closed that night. Making for a long night for the county clerks!
CLARE HYDOCK
Delta
Candidate quality matters and Frisch did a good job
While a recount appears imminent, signs point to Boebert winning another term. The race ended closer than anyone, except Adam Frisch, predicted, and excuses from journalists and political analysts are justifying the miscalculation with “Boebert was just so bad…” and “voter turnout” while ignoring the most obvious explanation — Adam Frisch convinced the voters of CD-3 not just to vote against Boebert, but to vote for him. He traversed the county and met people in person. He responded to emails, calls, and direct messages. He commented on local issues, and he made reasonable promises. When he knew something about an issue, he answered confidently. When he didn’t, he said he didn’t know and/or he said he didn’t have a good answer and hoped to find one. He secured endorsements from Restore the Balance, the Forward Party, and lifelong Republicans. He won over voters one by one, and he said from the beginning that every vote would count. He was right; journalists and political analysts were wrong.
There is a difference (philosophical and mathematical) between not voting for someone and voting for someone. If you don’t believe me, ask one of the 3,000 voters who didn’t vote for either candidate, or ask the 4.5 million people who voted for Gary Johnson in 2016 (I am one of them). Too many are claiming Adam’s success was merely a reflection of Boebert’s failures; I disagree. There is always the option not to vote, and thousands of lean and likely R voters cast a vote for Frisch not simply an absence of a Boebert vote. Like Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Adam embraced red-leaning districts, answered tough questions, and patiently built the trust of what he hoped would be his future constituents.
Candidate quality matters, and not just in the negative. I hope the results of this district are a lesson to all political parties.
CHRISTINA SCHULTZ
Grand Junction