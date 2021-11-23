A chain is only as strong as its weakest link
As of Friday, there were 70 COVID-19 people hospitalized in Mesa County hospitals — 85% unvaccinated. We have had 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days. All hospitals in the valley are at capacity. Healthcare workers are stressed beyond belief. The Delta variant is spreading quickly, is causing more people to get sick and they are sicker than in the past, thus the increased hospitalizations and deaths.
Vaccinations offer much better protection against the virus than getting the disease itself. People who have had the disease should get vaccinated to maximize protection. Wearing a mask protects both the wearer and others. Social distancing helps to mitigate exposure to the virus.
The vaccine has been proven safe and effective. It has been fully approved for adults. No steps were skipped or rushed during vaccine development. Operation Warp Speed provided needed funding, much like “expedited shipping” for online shopping, which sped up the part of development that usually takes a long time. Because of this funding and decades of research, the steps of development— proving safety and efficacy, determining correct dose and manufacturing — were all done at the same time instead of one after the other, which resulted in much quicker availability.
We have several tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 — none of them work in a vacuum. The best tool, by far, is the vaccine. It continues to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, but it does not provide total immunity — protection yes, immunity no. Masks are also very effective at preventing the wearer and others from spreading disease. Social distancing has been proven to be very effective at mitigating the spread of disease.
Your “protection chain” is strongest when you are vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance and avoid going indoors anywhere there may be infected or unvaccinated people. If you are around someone who is unvaccinated, that is your weakest link, and your chain may fail. If you enter a room where there may be unvaccinated people, there is another weak link. If you take your mask off around others, even if vaccinated, you are the weak link.
Take advantage of all the gifts God has given you — get vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance and avoid going inside anywhere there may be unvaccinated people. Don’t be a weak link.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Fruita
Need to do more on out of control COVID numbers
I think Jeff Kuhr of Mesa County Public Health should spend less time advertising for a local news station and more time on addressing our out of control COVID numbers.
Also why isn’t The Sentinel advising us any longer of COVID numbers that I can only view on local TV news. If The Sentinel were to present the numbers it might encourage others to get vaccinated.
ANNE FITZGERALD
Clifton
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comments a disgrace
Every citizen of Congressional District 3 needs to view the video of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Nov. 17 speech on the House floor. She was there to show support for Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and his animated video in which he is portrayed as killing President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Somehow, she seized the opportunity in the spotlight to accuse Ilhan Omar of illegal campaign payments to Omar’s husband. She then called Omar part of the “Jihad squad,” a supporter of terrorism and having had an incestuous relationship with her brother.
Where is the Republican leadership? Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this community.
Jayson Boebert, a roughneck and well site supervisor is on track to be paid $768,000 this calendar year by an energy firm regulated by a Congressional Committee his wife sits on. Her campaign finance disclosures are filed late and include jaw-dropping discrepancies. Her slander of government officials and appointees are often founded on baseless Qanon conspiracies.
When you elect a clown, you expect a circus. You don’t expect the circus to be a cover for the congresswoman’s grift. Oh, and, Rep. Boebert, thanks for signing me up for your newsletter after I last criticized you here. It’s good to get the crazy straight from the source. What will you do when this letter is published?
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction