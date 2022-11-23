As I read the article in the paper about the Orchard Mesa Pool, the superintendent says that “we have never been an equal funding partner beyond providing the property and the utilities such as electricity.” It seems to me that the school district has had a free ride long enough.
To say that the School District “provides” the property is a ridiculous argument. You did not provide the property; the taxpayers provide the property just as they would no matter what public land it might have been located on. So, the school district has had an almost free ride (except for the utilities) all these years. What if the tables were turned and the pool was built on “city” property and the city was saying “the city was ‘providing’ the property.” The School District Board would be the first ones to cry foul because the city was not paying their share.
I have a suspicion that the agreement was drafted like it was to give the district a break because times were tough for the district back then. The district needs to do the right thing and pony up to make it more fair between the three “partners.”
MIKE KELLEY
Grand Junction
Trump remarks about
veterans didn’t happen
A recent Daily Sentinel letters column includes a letter from an Army veteran claiming Trump, back in November 2018 while in Paris to commemorate the end of WWI, made disparaging remarks concerning Americans who lost their lives fighting at the Battle of Belleau Woods.
As a former Marine, with a keen interest in military history, the writer of this letter has most of his facts correct except the quotes attributed to Trump. John Bolton, national security advisor to Trump at the time and who accompanied him on this trip to Paris, said he spent most of his time with Trump and at no time were these disparaging remarks made.
Remember, Bolton left the Trump administration less than a year later over policy differences ... then wrote a scathing book excoriating Trump, but remained steadfast that Trump did not disparage American soldiers and Marines who died in France during WWI.
Trumps remarks were attributed to anonymous sources and appeared initially in The Atlantic. Followed quickly by the New York Times and the Washington Post ... all three impeccable sources of liberal media misinformation.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
U.S. Marine Corps 1964-67
Grand Junction
Election results show GOP voters don’t want Trump
Finally! I agree with David Kearsley.
Since I am a lifelong Republican, I knew in the back of my mind voters would wake up and see the MAGA/Trump movement for what it is — a big con job. I watched three different Lauren Boebert political commercials and every one of them guaranteed a “Red Wave” was coming. It never materialized. Why? Voters are smarter than we give them credit for.
President Biden just set a record that is more than 80 years old. A midterm election cycle where the opposing party did not sweep the majority party at the ballot box.
Kearsley said Governor Ron DeSantis is the future of the GOP. I tend to disagree. The Florida State Legislature gerrymandered, through redistricting, a stacked deck for him. The day DeSantis started sending police out to arrest African American voters, was the day I realized he has no chance of ever being the president of the United States. His “don’t say gay” bill hurt him nationally as well. All that nonsense about children using cat boxes in elementary schools, CRT, book burning, and antisemitism hurt the Republican party.
They under estimated the voting public, and their capacity to understand what the hidden message buried within the election campaign of guys like Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania, or Dan Bolduc of New Hampshire. Their message about White Christian Nationalism fell on deaf ears.
Western Colorado was also redistricted. If Lauren Boebert had the same voting district as 2020, she would not of won by less than 1,000 votes. And to Boebert voters I say you get what you paid for. The Dems or libs will not be owned by her or anyone else for the next two years.
DeSantis’ victory does not translate to national politics. If Trump is not indicted by 2024, he may well run for president, but exist polls taken on Tuesday clearly stated the GOP does not want him anymore. If he wins his primary, it will be a gift to the Democrats. President Biden will beat him easily. All Biden has to do is get inflation and gas prices lower. Even Kentucky guaranteed abortion access for every woman there.