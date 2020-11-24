Boebert’s views on CORE Act show lack of knowledge
Many of us who opposed Lauren Boebert, the congressperson-elect for the 3rd Congressional District, were very concerned about the possibility that she would win the election.
We were not only concerned because she is a far-right conservative but it is obvious she is not educated on many of the issues her constituents care about. Her signs all stressed “freedom” and I’m confident that meant freedom without responsibility, particularly as it concerns the environment!
A good current example of her lack of knowledge on an important issue, for the people of Colorado, is her remark regarding the CORE Act. When asked her view of this issue she replied that the CORE Act is a “land grab.” Lauren, the lands involved in the CORE Act are administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service. There cannot be a “land grab” when these lands are owned by the American people!
The Colorado Recreation and Economy Act includes many great features. As a veteran, I am excited about Camp Hale (home of the 10th Mountain Division) being proposed as a National Historic Landscape. I suspect Boebert opposes the 71,000 acres of proposed wilderness included in the bill. Most of this wilderness is just adding on the existing wilderness and is in roadless areas. Wilderness is not only for hikers. Trout Unlimited touts that the best hunting and fishing resides in designated wilderness areas. Wilderness is also popular with horse/mule folks who want to pack in to remote areas. The Core Act does not close existing roads and safeguards existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy. Recreation is a billion dollar industry in Colorado.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
A combined visitor center for NCA is a goal worth pursuing
Former Colorado National Monument superintendent Bruce Noble raises some interesting issues with regard to the anniversary of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area in the Sunday Daily Sentinel. I was director of the city of Fruita’s Community Development Department at the time this area was dedicated and attended the ceremony on Oct. 24, 2000.
The area has a number of remarkable natural features, including the Ruby and Horsethief Canyons area, the Kokopelli Trail, natural arches, and a large stretch of the Colorado River. I agree with former Superintendent Noble that this area logically is part of the landscape that stretches from the Uncompahgre plateau and the mouth of Unaweep Canyon to the Utah border and beyond.
A still unresolved issue is the proper name for the area, “McInnis Canyons” (named for a current living county commissioner who had little to do with the area).
I served on the Colorado Canyons Citizens Advisory Committee and we met for over a year as we hammered out the proposed Resource Management Plan. Many of the issues raised by Bruce Noble were included in the plan, such as interrelations with the Colorado National Monument, which, as Noble states, is in effect the front door to the National Conservation Area. The city of Fruita was interested in becoming the gateway community to the monument as well as the NCA.
We were aware of the Moab public lands information center where the park service, the town and other agencies cooperatively operate a combined visitor center. This is a goal worth pursuing, as is the formation of a pubic lands information center in Fruita and/or Grand Junction and renaming the area to truly represent this outstanding natural area.
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Herd immunity approach does not protect health-care workers
As a health-care worker I am shocked that Cody Davis supports a herd immunity approach. Let me be clear that does NOT support or protect health-care workers, our elderly and vulnerable populations like he says it will.
Instead, he should be touting the vaccine, which provides herd immunity without stressing the health-care system and lost lives, and in the meantime encouraging people to follow public health recommendations. It’s confounding to me and very dangerous, as he knows nothing about virology. The impact on the economy is NOT a result of the pandemic itself, but the irresponsible way of which it was handled by science deniers and the politicizing of personal protections by the highest administration. It’s ridiculous!
LISA STIMSON
Grand Junction