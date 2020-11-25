Consider ‘mask traps’ and fines for offenders
Scott McInnis’s pleas to mask up in your Nov. 19 publication was followed the next day with the headline that Mesa County ICU beds were full. Where was McInnis, and what was he doing months ago, or weeks ago? Writing letters supporting a congressional candidate who defied mask orders.
Hey, I am a regular user of the public lands with his name on them, and appreciate work he has done in the past. That being said, the chairman and the rest of the commission should be ashamed that they have not been forceful from the very beginning regarding this topic.
History (and science) from other airborne pandemics and epidemics, and mathematical models easily predicted where we are today (unless you are both a math and science denier). I see no reason why defying the mask mandate shouldn’t be enforced like traffic violations. Just as every speeder won’t be caught and fined, the potential of being caught causes most drivers to slow down. Have random “mask traps” set up in WalMart, Home Depot, grocery stores, etc., and clamp down on those who would thoughtlessly spread the virus during these trying times. They are impinging on everyone’s freedom when businesses get shut down.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
No sympathy for those who refuse masks and need care
As the coronavirus surges in Mesa County, health-care providers may find themselves having to ration care. I have a suggestion for how this might be done, patients who chose not to wear a mask or take other measures to reduce the spread of the virus should be sent to the back of the line.
DOUGLAS DIEKMAN
Fruita
Longtime nurse urges public to consider suffering of others
To all who feel that wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds is an infringement on their freedoms while ignoring those suffering and dying daily from COVID and their caregivers ...
As a nurse for over 40 years I can tell from experience that watching people not being able to breathe and suffering while alone is something I can never forget.
Please think of the others around you and comply with the guidelines, as all lives have value.
MARIE POWELL
Grand Junction
More handouts to wealthy in environmental rollbacks
The Sentinel, on Nov. 19, published an AP report about the Trump administration’s re-interpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA).
The article included a supporting statement from the National Association of Manufacturers. Prior to this change, the MBTA had been in force and interpreted in the same manner for nearly a century. Considering how much business has grown and thrived in the past century, it is ludicrous to suggest that the MBTA has been that detrimental. Moreover, the change is being made when it has recently been documented that over the past half-century bird populations in North America have fallen more than 25% — or approximately 3 billion birds.
Additionally, the intent of the reinterpretation is inconsistent with our legal system. The reinterpretation requires that the alleged offender expressly “intended” to kill the birds.
By this logic, polluters would never pay, because they didn’t “intend” to pollute. For example, Exxon and British Petroleum would not have been liable for all the birds killed by their oil spills. Indeed, there would be no cases of “negligent homicide” or “reckless endangerment,” because the alleged offender didn’t “intend” to hurt anyone.
Others of the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks are of the same ilk. These are handouts to the already rich while stealing from the rest of us and from our nation’s future.
NIC KORTE
Grand Junction
You have a right not to wear a mask — but no right to infect
Regarding Saturday’s lead article, I have just a few words: you are certainly free not to wear a mask or follow the other scientifically-validated protocols designed to contain the spread of COVID-19; you are also free to contract the virus. Finally, you are free to die from the virus. You do not have the right or freedom to infect the rest of us while you do so.
NOELLE GOSLEE SMITH
Grand Junction