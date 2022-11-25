Why cultivated meats are the future of agriculture
In a landmark ruling destined to save billions of animal and human lives, the Food and Drug Administration has ruled Wednesday that meat cultivated from animal cells is safe to eat. The ruling was granted to Upside Foods, funded by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also by meat industry giants Cargill and Tyson Foods.
In the past decade, the cultivated-meat industry has grown to more than 150 companies on six continents, backed by $2.6 billion in investments. They all grow meat from animal cells in clean manufacturing plants, rather than in cruel filthy factory farms.
An estimated 70 billion animals are macerated or suffocated at birth or raised in tiny cages each year to produce today’s animal meat and dairy offerings. Consumption of these products has been linked conclusively with elevated incidence of killer diseases.
Production of animal-based foods pollutes our waterways and groundwater supplies, destroys wildlife habitats, and accounts for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions.
The forthcoming massive switch from animal agriculture to plant-based and cultivated meat and dairy products offers a truly monumental change in kindness to animals, human health, environmental pollution, and global warming.
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
Time to put aside politics and right a wrong instead
As a common sense person with ideas about how things should be, it is easy to become disappointed with election results. While one side thanks God, the other curses out of frustration. Believe me, I’ve been on both sides after moving here two years ago from Nevada where Sen. Harry Reid hand picked winners and losers.
Playing hockey every Sunday night in the adult C league is my escape from politics. However, hockey is a lot like politics. There are winners and losers. You make friends and some short-term enemies along the way, and while both teams usually score points, the winner is the only one rewarded.
My advice to all voters (whether your side won or not), is to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends and leave politics behind. Accept election results and move on, even when accepting people, places, and things seem beyond your capacity. There’s an element of freedom in that.
My advice is to “right a wrong” over the holiday season by making amends to someone you’ve put off for a long time. Oh yeah, go out there and score a goal.
MICHAEL RODER
Grand Junction
CPW should stick to facts, not speculate about wolves
I would like to believe that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an honest broker in the wolf reintroduction plan, but evidence keeps suggesting they are not doing all they can to counter misinformation regarding wolves. In fact, their personnel themselves can be agents of confusion.
At the Nov. 17 CPW Commission meeting, Travis Black, Northwest Regional Manager, blamed wolves for the deaths of 40 cows near Meeker, even though both he and CPW know better. When CPW initially investigated, they found 18 dead calves, which had hemorrhaging and contusions “consistent with wolf attacks.” Black stated that the agency set up camera traps, conducted DNA scat analysis, and used wolf calls, but found no evidence of wolf presence.
When more dead calves materialized, a veterinarian concluded that bacteria caused the cattle to sicken and die. As Black phrased it, this bacteria-borne illness was likely, “exacerbated by wolves or some other nature event.” Really? Based on what? Again: CPW has found nothing that would indicate wolf involvement.
CPW sent tissue samples to the veterinary schools of Colorado State University and Texas A&M. According to Black, neither identified anything implicating wolves. Yet despite a complete lack of evidence, Black continued his specious accusations: “Maybe wolves spooked and injured the livestock.” I would say that Black is the one doing the spooking.
CPW can and must do better. Their personnel have a responsibility regarding wolves to present factual information and not engage in speculation.
CLINT MCKNIGHT
Durango
The Artemis 1 mission deserves more attention
I am disappointed in the Sentinel’s coverage of the Artemis 1 moon launch. Page A10 of a recent Sentinel described fueling problems of the rocket in preparing for the first attempt at circling the moon in 50 years.
In case you wondered, the spacecraft was indeed successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, beginning the journey of an unmanned mission around the moon and a stepping stone for a manned missions in the coming years. I for one, am excited about this milestone event, as I recall the thrill as a newspaper boy delivering the Sentinel’s front page news of the moon landing in July of 1969. There is good news out there, too.