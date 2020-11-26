Fractures won’t heal unless we do our part
Hooray, democracy’s won the day; the presidential transition’s begun, and results will be certified by those legally charged with that task. But this is a reprieve, not a victory.
Our electoral process has held up, yet nearly buckled under the widespread myth that it was “rigged” and the election itself was “stolen.” Our public servants faced threats, intimidation and brute political force while trying to do their jobs. Nearly half the country distrusts the results and the other half of their fellow citizens. Rather than a time for celebration, it is a time for reflection on how we got to this point and how we move forward, not as partisans of one party or the other, but as citizens of something larger and more precious that we almost lost.
We could start here in Mesa County by looking each other in the eye and asking, “Do you really believe our electoral process is ‘rigged’ and the election was ‘stolen’?” If so, why? And, if so, how do we fix it? Begin right here in our neighborhoods, where trust in each other and a sense of community must exist if we are to survive on this Western Slope, let alone prosper.
For us, the deep concern about partisan division in our towns and neighborhoods that brought us together as Mesa County Citizens for Fair Elections (MCCFE) remains, because the division remains. The question for all of us is how do we shore up what unites us and move forward together.
SANDRA DORR
Grand Junction
MARY SEALING
Fruita
Trump deserves our respect and national gratitude
President Trump is the right man for these times. He speaks for the ordinary citizens and stands for the freedoms established in our Constitution, liberty our great nation has fought valiantly to preserve. He stood in the gap for the unborn and the exploited who have no voice. His accomplishments are seldom, if ever, acknowledged by severely biased media reporting — only their desired agenda resulting in a large portion of our populace disgracefully misinformed, further dividing our country.
Trump’s policies of rewriting trade agreements and eliminating crippling regulations upon the private sector resulted in record employment and an energy independent nation once again. His response to the COVID pandemic was timely and effective. His foresight to fast track the vaccination process will be looked back as one of his major achievements. His is ending our involvement in Iraq and Afganistan honorably and thwarted the ISIS threat there and in Syria.
In the face of relentless and unfounded accusations and opposition never experienced by any other president, he rallied more than 73 million voters. The media and not a few Democrats persued several lengthy, costly investigations and an impeachment trial that failed. During the process Obama’s State Department and intelligence agencies were weaponized against him, yet he pressed on.
President Trump conducted the most successful presidency in our time and he deserves our respect and national gratitude.
GAIL WEST
Grand Junction
LINDSAY HOLMES
Fruita
Wagner takes dubious approach to questioning vote totals
Rick Wagner is willing to accept all the down-ballot wins for Republicans but casts doubt on the top of the ballot. Can’t have it both ways.
Even Trump’s lawyers conceded that there was no fraud. As to the method of voting, Colorado, along with other states, have had mail-in ballots for some time with no discernable fraud detected. Just because Georgia and Pennsylvania among others refused to count mail-in ballots until Election Day doesn’t invalidate the votes.
Waiting to count mail-in ballots until Election Day was a deliberate strategy by the Republicans to sow doubt on the mail-in ballots. The Republicans knew that the majority of Democrats would choose mail-in ballots. Therefor Republicans tried to suppress the Democrats’ votes.
Rick, why not rely on the wisdom of the majority? If Trump had better arguments than Biden, he would have won the majority. Instead, 7 million more people voted for Biden. As Trump stated in the last election (3 million more people voted for Hillary), Biden won the Electoral College in a landslide.
Having a ballot in which people vote for both Democrats and Republicans is the very essence of democracy. No compulsory alliance to one party. This forces candidates to meet the people one on one.
May the best man or woman win!
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita