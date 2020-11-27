Should statehood depend on party allegiance?
Rick Wagner implies that Puerto Rico, D.C., and other not-yet-states do not deserve statehood because of their “permanent Democratic majorities.”
Since it attained statehood in 1959, Alaska has had what amounts to a “permanent Republican majority.” It has only voted for a Democratic presidential candidate once, less than any other state in the union. Should it have been denied statehood?
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Wagner emulates Giuliani in casting doubt on election
Rick Wagner’s Wednesday column — “Election results, COVID restrictions have left many with no faith in government” — confirms his self-appointed role as local apologist for hypocritical Republicanism.
On Jan. 21, 1981, in his first Inaugural Address, Ronald Reagan facilely proclaimed that “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” For nearly 40 years since then, Republicans have been attempting to prove him right by denigrating, obstructing, and subverting effective governance at every opportunity.
Thus, it should be no surprise that those with little “faith in government” to begin with would jump on any perceived excuse to validate what they were already predisposed to believe — especially when their beliefs are reinforced by a steady stream of falsehoods.
Disingenuously “pretending” that the purportedly “schizophrenic” (but also widely predicted, given the timing in which mail-in ballots could be tabulated in each state) “swings in vote tallies during the counting” are abnormal ignores the fact that some Republican legislatures (including Pennsylvania’s, but not Ohio’s) prohibited the pre-processing of mail-in ballots for the very purpose of creating doubt about those votes.
True, “Democrats had a poor 2020 election other than the presidency” — flipping “only” five states that Trump won in 2016 and thereby matching his self-proclaimed 2016 “landslide” with 306 electoral votes. Democrats’ down-ballot disappointments are a testament to the effectiveness of Trump’s lie-based fear-mongering in turning out his “base,” and to Democrats’ propensity (after standing in lines for hours) to vote only for president and skip the rest. However, by Wagner’s/Giuliani’s “logic,” the results in Texas suggest “evidence” of “widespread election fraud” by Republican officials.
Meanwhile, as to Wagner’s personal credibility regarding COVID-19, remember that he previously proclaimed that “The Swedes got it right” (Sep. 23) and snarkily undercut public officials acting responsibly to protect public health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — particularly as to mask-wearing.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Gardner must call out Trump to repair shredded integrity
Now that the election is over and President Trump has lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote by huge numbers Americans are bearing witness to his very public meltdown.
Long known as a “gutter fighter” from his days in the New York City real estate business Donald Trump, the impeached president, is now applying those skillls to attempt to destroy our democratic elections.
Donald Trump and his sycophants have claimed, for several months, that the only way he could lose was if the Democrats rigged the elections. The reality is quite different. As a result of the Supreme Court decision to strike down a critical component of the Voting Rights Act, Republican governors and state legislatures mounted the greatest voter suppression effort since 1965. And they still failed. Now, Trump and his cronies are engaged in a massive effort to create doubt and confusion over the election results by filing multiple frivolous lawsuits to throw out the votes they disagree with. So far, these lawsuits have been thrown out of court by the judges, a number of them Republican. Thankfully, several Republican senators have had the courage to publicly support the election outcome. Tragically, all we hear from Senator Cory Gardner is a deafening silence.
Since losing his re-election bid to John “I don’t want to be a senator” Hickenlooper Cory Gardner has reverted to his usual invisible self. This is a shame. Now that he is free to express his opinion without fear of reprisal from Dear Leader Donald Trump, Cory Gardner has an opportunity to begin to repair his shredded integrity. Will he speak out and call out Trump for his willingness to sink to whatever depths he needs to overturn the election results? Or will he stand up for what many Americans believe to be the most sacred pillars of our democracy — free and fair elections? It is time for Senator Cory Gardner to speak up.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction