We’re fortunate to have the COVID vaccines
Just wondering, what if we substitute “mandate” for “blessed?” Ever stop and think about where we and the rest of the world would be without the vaccine, how fortunate we are to be able to receive the shot? I had COVID last February and I would not wish that on anyone. Mine was a mild case, but was six weeks of hell.
This should not be a right or left decision. It should just be a decision everyone makes to help us come out of this. You have a right to make the decision to take the shot or not, I understand that, every new thing has issues. This will also work out to help everyone. Don’t shame the mask people or the non vaxxers. Focus on your own family and that should keep you busy.
LINDA MULLEADY
Grand Junction
Infuriated by mask-less crowd at community event
On Sunday, Nov. 21, my daughter and I attended the Hope West Holiday Show and Luncheon held at the convention center. In a letter from Hope West acknowledging our ticket purchases and support of the event, there were clear instructions about COVID-19 precautions to be taken during the event. These precautions included the availability of free COVID-19 testing pre-event, recommendations to stay at home at home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms and, to directly quote the Hope West letter, “At the event, any time you are up and walking about, we ask you to wear a mask.” Additionally, at the entrance to the event, there was a large, legible poster that requested attendees wear masks when walking about.
Masked and upon entry into the event, we noted a very small percentage of the attendees were wearing masks when walking about and socializing while most attendees walked about and socialized mask-less. Keep in mind, this was an event where there were more than 300 people in attendance.
Such behavior is infuriating and disappointing on many levels in that the mask-less did not respect the simple request of the event planners to mask up when socializing. The mask-less apparently did not care that there was the potential to acquire the virus and/or spread the virus in their mask-less display of complete disregard of the health and wellbeing of others. In essence these mask-less offenders did a disservice to their community while also showing a complete lack of etiquette.
I hope none of the mask-less plan on attending any of the remaining Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concerts because GJSO now requires proof of vaccination and masks to attend the events!
TREASA SMITH
Grand Junction
Narrative on Rittenhouse killings is grotesque
Former President Donald Trump said of Kyle Rittenhouse, who visited him at Mar-A-Lago, “Really a nice young man. He should not have had to suffer through a trial.”
Tucker Carlson described Kyle Rittenhouse as, “bright, decent, sincere, dutiful and hardworking — exactly the kind of person you’d want many more of in your country.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for, “protecting the community of Kenosha Wisconsin during a Black Lives Matter riot on Aug. 25, 2020.” Some of the recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal have been Neil Armstrong, Martin Luther King, Jackie Robinson, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama. All of them are illustrious people.
Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded another when he was 17 years old. A jury found him innocent of all charges. That doesn’t quite elevate him to Congressional Gold Medal status.
Rep. Lauren Boebert challenged a wheelchair-using fellow lawmaker to “a sprint” to settle their competition of who will hire Rittenhouse for a congressional internship. That would be inappropriate joke for a 12-year-old to make, let alone an adult. Congresswoman Boebert, I assume you know the difference between right and wrong. I suggest you apologize for your attempted humor at handicapped people’s expense.
Maybe we should consider Kyle Rittenhouse for a lifetime achievement award. Not many people have shot and killed two people before reaching the age of 18. Nor can many people say they have met with a former president or been interviewed by Tucker Carlson.
Rittenhouse is now famous and getting rich through donations to his legal defense fund. Most people his age fought their way to high school graduation in spite of COVID. Some earned academic or athletic scholarships the hard way through hard work.
Rittenhouse pulled the trigger on his gun a few times and has been richly over-rewarded for doing so. He’s been rewarded by political one oneupmanship. Trump, Carlson, Greene, Ingraham and others are using him for their pro-gun, pro-high ratings, pro-sensationalism, and, above all, to keep the base riled up and ready to roll or at least to keep watching the show.
I accept the jury’s verdict because that is a part of accepting the rule of law. It’s impossible to accept the grotesque spin narrative that Kyle Rittenhouse is a noble folk hero.
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge