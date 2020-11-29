Downtown is what gives Grand Junction its soul
“Join me for a walk downtown.” This was the invitation of a friend I was visiting in Grand Junction. I was immediately impressed by the joyful, creative sculptures.
In addition to the art, I discovered there are a variety of unique shops and restaurants. I found two cozy bookstores; several places to pause for my favorite latte; many independent, interesting places to taste a unique variety of foods where we could sit outside. When we entered any door, we were greeted with a “hello” and “welcome”. Shade trees and many benches encouraged a leisurely pace and conversations with my friend. The frequent planters were filled with colorful plants. Most of the strollers we met smiled and we exchanged a “hello”. Even now with our masks on, we continue to make eye contact and share friendly greetings. There was abundant twenty-five cent parking behind the shops. Drivers of the few vehicles who ventured through the slow streets were quick to yield to walkers.
Can you tell I love our downtown? I decided to make my home here. In addition to the ambiance, remember that the money we leave at these independent, local businesses stays in town. This is the fuel which our city needs to function and thrive. I like to think of our downtown as the heart of our city and the outlying malls and businesses as the arms and legs. Both are important; however, the heart is what gives it soul. I encourage all to take care of our city heart by shopping and eating downtown. Last Saturday I was downtown in the evening to view the holiday lights. The city has invested a huge effort in decorating with colored lights. Unfortunately, the place was like a ghost town. Where were the people and cars, at the malls?
Go downtown and give yourself a chance to fall in love. Please help nurture it so that it continues to entertain and thrive.
MICHAEL WALLACE
Grand Junction
Myth of rigged elections may come back to haunt GOP
During this time of year I am thankful for many things, and yet this year is much different, because it will go down in history as the year of the pandemic.
I am thankful for the frontline workers in hospitals; the doctors, nurses, nurse’s aids, school bus drivers, teachers, and so many more. I am thankful for those of you who wear masks in public places. That said, there must be a reckoning between now and Jan. 20th, the day Joe Biden will be sworn in to the highest office in the world: president of the USA.
I am talking about the assault on our democracy in our time of sickness, stress, lost jobs, by those who really do not believe any of our elections were rigged, yet persist in regurgitating the idea that someone, somewhere, somehow stole the election. We all know it did not happen like that. It’s just their way of showing their remorse for losing the person in the presidency who they thought represented them, and their ideals. I get that. But, enough is enough. Time to move on.
There is a downside to this notion of crooked elections. A perfect example is the runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 3rd to decide the fate of two Republican senators who love Trump and went along with the idea of rigged elections.
So, now the Republican voters of Georgia are telling each other to sit this election out, because it is obviously rigged. The result of which will give the wins to two Democratic Senate challengers because new records are already being set by new voters registering in Georgia and absentee ballot requests. These two Republican senators will lose this runoff election and the Democrats will control the U.S. Senate — a Democratic president’s dream come true. All because of a false narrative put out there by QAnon, Newsmax, and many other far right sources. I say “thank you” to them.
Between now and Jan. 20, 2021 Trump will attempt to find ways to pardon his children (trump.org fake charity donations they spent on themselves), pardon himself (doubt that will work), and other idiots he surrounded himself with.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
We live in most enlightened age ever — and question masks?
How is it possible to live in the 21st century — a time when we have the best medical and scientific advice based on facts and data — and have people protesting masks and harassing those folks who wear them?
Masks save lives, particularly of those who are immune compromised and elderly.
You have the right in this country to protest all you want, but for the sake of your fellow citizens, please protest against something that costs lives; not saves them.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction