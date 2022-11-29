CPW Western Slope wolf meeting done with respect
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission met recently in Gateway. One of the discussion items on the agenda was the reintroduction of wolves into Colorado as called for by Proposition 114, which narrowly passed in 2020.
There were approximately 80 western Colorado residents in attendance to hear the Stakeholder’s Advisory Group (SAG) report and give public comment to the Commission regarding their thoughts about wolf introduction. Many were livestock producers, hunters, outdoor advocates, and interested parties.
About 20 of the attendees gave public comment in person. They spoke from the heart about the impacts that wolf introduction would have on their lives and their livelihood. Several commenters asked the Commission to work to improve trust between CPW and the local stakeholders across the Western Slope. They asked the Commission to listen to the recommendations of the SAG when the final plan is approved.
This was done with absolute respect and consideration of the process and the people involved, including members of the CPW Commission. Well done, western Colorado, well done.
JANIE VANWINKLE
Fruita
Greed is a major cause of housing, economic issues
The solutions to all the housing problems will be easier to find as soon as you take greed out of the equation. Most of our problems as a society come from the idea that “greed is good.” Greed is one of the seven deadly sins no one talks about anymore. It is now good business to gouge and steal as much as you can.
Look at the gross profits that have been made by the monopolies during these times of inflation and you see, you need your head in the sand or your hand out for corporate cash to not see the connection between pure greed and the hard times that are on the American people.
“It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to see the glory of heaven.” Greed is the American way, so no logical solution will work for the problems we face. Money rules the day and no life is worth our time, unless it can make the greedheads money.
PETER SICHELSKI
Whitewater
The good news and the bad news from the last election
Leading up to Nov. 8, polls indicated that 73% of Americans were fed up and disgusted with results of Democrat policies that were destroying our country! Pundits were projecting that an anticipated red wave would sweep the country and recapture the House and Senate. That red wave surged through Florida, but sadly broke up on the rocky borders of Georgia and Alabama, yet continued to spread across country in a slightly lighter color. Certainly a disappointment for many, but in reality the results were both good news and bad for the country’s future.
The good news is that Republicans recaptured the House with its subpoena powers, and heralded a major step forward in blocking more destructive Democrat policies, clamping down on deficit spending that is exacerbating inflation, and lifting the veil of corruption at the highest levels of our government.
The bad news is that in places like Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and even here in Colorado, hundreds of thousands of voters, given a clear choice of actions to be taken to mitigate all the critical issues, actually voted for individuals who supported all the Democrat policies harming every citizen and the country!
Such thinking is mind boggling at best, but sadly seems to indicate that evidence based reasoning and critical thinking are rare commodities and a challenge for far too many voters easily manipulated by a biased media. This bodes not well for the country’s survival. Absent a major change of direction by the new House over the next two years and a new President in 2024 that will actually honor the oath of office to support the Constitution, our very freedoms and individual rights will eventually disappear forever.
DEE LAIRD
Montrose
Donald Trump’s political fund raising is a scam
Donald Trump is the true definition of a grifter. He has hoarded $94 million from his various political action committees that he did not spend on the 2022 midterms. No doubt, he is using this money to keep himself afloat financially.
Now he is announcing that he will run for president in 2024 and that of course that will generate another influx of money from the MAGA crowd. It’s really amazing how this man continues to rip off his own supporters financially for his own personal gain. It can only be called a cult following. Donald Trump is a total sleazeball.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction