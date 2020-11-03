Certain conservation easements need scrutiny
A Greg Walcher column (“We said it, but we didn’t mean it”) complains that the U.S. Senate Finance Committee has decided to put a stop to the successful use of conservation easements to protect open space. In Walcher’s hyperbolic telling, a bipartisan bill would pull the rug out from under rich people who “pool their resources to buy land, then split the tax credits when they donate the development rights.”
Walcher pressed a similar argument in May about Colorado’s decision to rein in abuse of conservation easements based on artificially inflated valuations. He frames the issue as government going back on a deal. Is it wrong to call back a “deal” involving scammers?
Taxpayers file taxes on the honor system. We understand that if we try to pull a fast one or follow too-good-to-be-true tax advice, the government may question our calculations.
The Senate bill doesn’t curb benefits to legitimate landowners, farmers and ranchers, or families, regardless of wealth. It doesn’t hamper partnerships like we have seen in our region that help preserve valuable tracts of open space. It targets investment syndicates explicitly formed to harvest tax deductions for charitable giving.
The IRS has listed such tax shelters as potentially abusive since 2017. Reputable land trusts won’t touch them. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate support reform. Yet, shady promoters still enlist friendly appraisers and fringe nonprofits to work the system and lure investors.
Sure, some land gets “preserved.” But imagine a sales pitch that promises a quick two dollars back for every dollar you donate to a church you never attended or to protect unwanted swampland from being mined.
Would you see dollar signs or a shameful scam?
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
When the election is over ...
I’d like to know if Trump wins the presidency, will he claim voter fraud?
JILL SERRANO
Grand Junction
Join the ‘Seizure First Aid Challenge’ this November
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM) and the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado is challenging everyone to get Seizure First Aid certified! The Foundation is hoping to train at least 2,020 people during NEAM to increase the knowledge, skills and confidence in recognizing seizures and safely administering seizure first aid.
The Epilepsy Foundation recently launched the first and only Seizure Recognition and First Aid certification training to support the 3.4 million people in the U.S. living with epilepsy. For years, the Epilepsy Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to build nationwide programs to ensure school personnel, first responders, seniors, caregivers and the public are better trained to recognize seizures and administer first aid. And, for the first time ever, the Seizure First Aid training is offered as a certification program to the public.
The free Seizure Recognition and First Aid Certification incorporates the Epilepsy Foundation’s approach to seizure first aid — #StaySafeSide. Traditional first aid certification programs do not go into enough detail about seizures or offer specific instructions for seizure first aid.
There are nearly 60,000 Coloradans currently living with epilepsy. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy and 1 in 10 will have a seizure during their lifetime. Chances are, someone you know has epilepsy. Join the Seizure First Aid Challenge this November and help save a life.
For more information, please contact us at info@epilepsycoloraodo.org or 303-377-9774.
SARAH KLEIN
CEO, Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado
Greenwood Village