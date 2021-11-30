Questions, concerns on wolf reintroduction
Your recent editorial concerning wolf reintroduction should get the attention of the Technical Writing Group, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the CPW commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and even the governor.
You mentioned many issues and concerns that are critical to begin and finalize a reintroduction plan. The release sites (particularly in winter) should be of major concern to CPW, as well as private livestock operators.
To start with, state wildlife areas were purchased to provide critical winter rang for big game animals. The Cimarron State Wildlife Area (SWA) was purchased by the Bureau of Reclamation as mitigation for the big game winter range that was lost due to the construction of Blue Mesa Reservoir. These areas are contracted by CPW to be specifically used for big game winter ranges. Reintroduction to these areas could be illegal. Most all SWA’s were justifiably purchased for this reason. If any SWA’s are selected as release sites, it is a guarantee that animals will disperse to adjacent private lands, thereby causing extensive game damage issues. About 30% of the state’s winter range for big game exists on private land.
The Habitat Partnership Program (HPP) is funded with license sale revenue, and involves considerable local participation and management. Their concerns should be of high priority. Wolf habitat has been defined as “where the elk are.”
Several articles have been written and reported by Dennis Webb of your Sentinel staff. I certainly commend him for candidly reporting on the wolf reintroduction process. I look forward to additional articles to keep the public informed on this contentious issue.
Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) are required for major federal actions as put forth in The Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act. To take any action, such as the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado, and also only to the western half, appears to me to violate federal laws therein. If an EIS exists for the state, and only the state of Colorado, I would like to see it. An EIS prior to the vote on Proposition 114 would have provided factual information to the public, not the emotional presentation we received.
The original process to reintroduce wolves to Colorado was by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). It is mainly funded by USFWS, laws enforced by USFWS, planning and management involvement by USFWS.
My last comment, Wisconsin recently harvested 218 wolves in three days to protect what is left of their big games herds. Montana, Idaho and Wyoming have implemented laws along the same lines. We do not need to reintroduce 200 wolves when Wisconsin and other states plan to remove more. Evidently, wolves are not endangered or even threatened.
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bill smart on infrastructure
I was very angry to see a dozen or so weak-kneed House Republicans vote in favor of the Democrats so-called infrastructure bill. Only a small fraction of the bloated budget-busting bill goes toward actual infrastructure. The rest is a waste of tax payer money on the Green New Deal.
Smart citizens from both sides of the aisle should cheer Representative Lauren Boebert for not only voting against this bill, but for having introduced a much more effective $650 billion infrastructure bill that smartly would have only spent the authorized unspent COVID relief funds solely on actual infrastructure. That means no new taxes or spending would have been required.
All that we learned from this Democrat fiasco is that when presented a responsible infrastructure bill from Republicans not a single Democrat will budge, whether the offer is from Donald Trump or our own Lauren Boebert.
Remember what a one way street Congress is the next time you hear someone complain about a lack of bipartisanship. Go Lauren!
ROBERT ERBISCH
Fruita
Let Durham investigation continue, then comment
Bill Hugenberg is at it again, as per his letter in Friday’s Daily Sentinel. It appears he can’t let go of his hatred for former President Trump even though it has been over a year since Trump was in office.
His apparent hatred is so intense that he allegedly knows more about the Steele dossier than John Durham or Robert Mueller. Hating Trump because of the alleged Russian collusion makes no real sense since Durham appears to be proving it otherwise. Please allow Durham to complete his investigation based upon facts that he uncovers. Then let us hear from Hugenberg, his comments with his blinders off.
After reading many of Hugenberg’s letters in the Daily Sentinel over the last few years, it is my opinion that his apparent feelings against President Trump are so deep that he could never love or forgive the former president even though Trump’s policies were generally good for America, especially the middle class and the poor.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction