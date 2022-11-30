Orchard Mesa Pool helped in establishing swim teams
I was hired to coach the Dolphins in the mid 1970’s and then, with the collaboration of parents and schools, was a part of starting the Fruita, Central and Palisade swim teams. Grand Junction High School already had teams that worked out at Mesa State. I coached them also.
Central and Palisade had no high school swim teams until the Orchard Mesa Pool was built. Even then the Central/Palisade teams worked out at 5 in the morning. It was a source of pride. Swimmers who weren’t eligible, still showed up at 5 to do homework before entering the water.
Great kids!
GARY HAUSCHULZ
Palisade
Powderhorn has had early openings in past decades
This newspaper’s claim that this last Friday’s opening at the Powderhorn ski area is its earliest winter opening on record is not correct. In the fall of 1972 Powderhorn, opened the weekend before Thanksgiving. We skied that Saturday and Sunday and returned for more skiing Thanksgiving day.
The memory is clear as it was my freshman year at Mesa College and I was able to purchase a Powderhorn Student Season Pass for $50. I skied a total of more than 50 days that season bringing the cost of skiing down to less than $1 per day throughout the entire season. We continued to have stellar snow all that winter, including right here in town. Day after day I went out with a snow shovel before classes in the morning and shoveled so much snow for the neighbors that it helped pay college expenses throughout the winter.
That following spring the Colorado River runoff was so enormous that many of us students got jobs sandbagging residential properties. These were not uncommon snow and water years in that time period. Oh, to have such big snow and water years again. But in any event, the Sentinel’s notion that last Friday’s opening at the Powderhorn ski area is its earliest winter opening on record is flat-out wrong.
STEVEN ACQUAFRESCA
Grand Junction
Republicans are facing a concerning identity crisis
Well, the people have spoken, and Colorado’s 3rd District conservatives get to have their show pony for another term. As disappointed as this liberal can be, I don’t have the urge to storm Congress, just a willingness to accept the grand design of our American system, and the fact that Lauren Boebert is just one of the many 435 members. In reality, she has negligible influence (except perhaps in social media).
The most disappointing of the election is that Republicans will rule the House for the next two years. From all I’ve observed about these angry Republican’s plan, is a full-on grudge match with the Democrats as America’s grim problems will only continue to fester.
No progress will be made on our most pressing matters because of this congressional stalemate of hate.
As the man, Donald Trump, faces a host of legal issues — and seems to be losing those battles — the Republican congress will be focused only on avenging the perceived wrongs against their once exalted king. For those of you who know the story of “The Emperor Wears No Clothes,” we are now seeing that the emperor does indeed wear no clothes. How embarrassing for the royal loyal.
Lauren Boebert has proven herself an absolute staunch supporter of the former president and all that is anti-democratic. She will do nothing more than prove herself a complete antagonist during the next two years and we will all suffer because of it. She will not be a solution to the problems, but prove once again she is part of the problem. Will her credibility finally die as her King Trump perishes?
Republicans, to me, seem to be facing a concerning identity crisis with a schizophrenic disorder. It will be interesting to sit back and watch the fallout. In the meantime, liberals will do their handicap-best to hold the threads of this great nation together.
It’s hard to sit in the passenger seat and watch the driver run the car off the road. This is what it feels like to let a Republican be the chauffeur in American politics, as they seem to want nothing but to wreck the Bentley and ruin the finest of cars. The metaphor here is that America is a fine nation, and we can’t afford to let this country falter. We must guard against its largest detractors. Word!