Education is not a political war to be won
Andrea Haitz’s column on the opinion page on Oct. 29 is disturbing. Her support of parents’ right to speak is indisputable. Her attitude about how it should occur is unfortunate. She apparently does not respect civil discourse, defending vociferous, rude and insulting parental comments as something to be expected, and that the school board should not be “wimps” when they are under attack.
Her dog whistle to extreme elements of our community are embedded in her comments about school curriculum that promotes “divisive ideologies, hyper-sexualized curricula, and gender confusion...” One could conclude that she is referring to acceptance of diversity. She appears to be lining up behind those who are so afraid that people of all colors, nationalities and sexual orientation could have a chance to fulfill their promise as people that she has to include this nod to intolerance.
As a former teacher who thought deeply about curriculum alongside my colleagues and administrators, I find her comments offensive. Those who teach and administrate and serve on school boards are there because they care about students and their learning. Teaching multiple stories is not only democratic, it is thoroughly modern, begun by the revisionist historians and those before them who knew that our history has multiple strands not always considered in textbooks. She should explain what she means by “divisive ideologies,” “hyper-sexualized” and other inflammatory comments instead of using them as slogans. This unrelenting superficial phrase-dropping seems to be widespread and, unfortunately, believed.
Haitz and her cohorts should be reminded that education is not a political war. It is a continuous search to present to young minds the best research and diverse approaches to learning so that they can grow into adults who are capable of critical thinking. Only then can we be sure that they will have the opportunity to become what some of their parents apparently cannot— civil, open-minded, curious and respectful of others’ points of view.
It is difficult to believe that Haitz is an appropriate person to serve on a school board if she does not respect civil discourse and the expertise possessed by teachers, administrators and the school board to do right by their students. That is why they serve. Their dedication should be highly valued by school board members.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Thankful for actions and protections for animals
Thank you to all of the animal rights protesters who came out each summer to protest and inform the general public about the Shriners Circus use of animal acts at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Thank you to Gov. Jared Polis for signing the Traveling Animal Protection Act this past May, which prohibits the use of animals for any kind of performance acts in the state of Colorado.
Thankfully, we shall never again see the stain of animal cruelty used as a justification for the sake of charity on the Western Slope or anywhere else in our great state.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Should life and welfare come before liberty?
The Founding Fathers worded our two most important documents with words that no one will deny hold immense relevancy today. The interesting part is, that in both documents, the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, these individuals listed “life” and “general welfare” of the people before “liberty.” To discern the meaning of “welfare” one finds “health” as one of the first definitions.
The authors of these documents and those that ratified them took much time, thought, inspiration and wisdom into the sequence of words. If our founding fathers found the relevancy of order formidable in living life accordingly, maybe we should adhere to that order also.
If they then thought “life” and the “general welfare” of the people comes before “liberty” why shouldn’t we today?
LARRY v
Grand Junction
What happened on the set of the ‘Rust’ movie?
In all the publicity and discussion about the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set, I haven’t seen any explanation for why the cinematographer was shot, except that the ammunition was live, not a blank.
My dad taught me to never point a gun at anyone unless you intend to kill them. This lesson was later confirmed by my veteran husband. So what happened?
PHYLLIS CROSS
Delta