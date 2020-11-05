Neighbors, strangers come to aid of resident in need
This is a huge “thank you” to the neighbors who helped me out after the recent snowstorm.
My property that my grandparents built in 1914 has more than 20 deciduous trees, mostly elms, three of which were planted by them for their fast growth and abundant shade at a time when air conditioning didn’t exist.
With leaves still clinging fast to all of my trees, the snow took large limbs from all of them, creating a breathtaking display of damage.
So, my gratitude grows from here, first to the unknown gentleman who pulled back the limb that slid off my ice- and snow-covered car to land in the driveway, blocking it.
Later, a family stopped. I don’t know who because I lacked the sense to introduce myself or ask their names. They removed more from the same spot to make it easier to get out and then they tackled the huge limb that fell across my upper driveway so I could get back in the circle drive. This was no easy task considering what it took to cut it up with imperfect tools. What an effort!
Later in the week as I began calling to get the whole mess cleared away, Richard, Judy and Mike came with chainsaw, tractor and chipper and began cutting more, completely clearing the driveway and other areas as well. Thank you so much!
There’s still a lot including half a tree resting on my roof that will require more professional help, but this old lady who can no longer get out and move or cut up tree limbs and remove them is very thankful for wonderful neighbors.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction
Take a moment to support those who care for strays
Here’s something we can all agree on: Pets are great. This National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, let’s take a moment to support those who care for cats, dogs, and other animals as they await for a forever home.
Local shelters do great work providing care to animals, often on a shoestring budget. And they generally don’t get much money — if any — from national groups with those well-known tear-jerking ads. A common misconception is that wealthy groups like the Humane Society of the United States run similarly named local shelters. They don’t.
There are around 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the U.S. that take in over six million pets each year, and they need your support to do this important work. Adopting a new furry friend is always the most helpful choice. But if adoption isn’t an option for you, consider volunteering or donating funds. The shelters — and animals — will appreciate it.
WILL COGGIN
HelpPetShelters
Washington, D.C.