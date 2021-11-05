Recreation companies will attract young people
“We have companies in our community that bring product in and out all the time,” Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Schwenke told The Daily Sentinel last spring. “They were here before RockyMounts and they’re going to be here after RockyMounts. They have found ways to manage their businesses in such a way that they can absorb those costs.”
I don’t feel that a comment like this reflects a very open and opportunistic feel toward the recreational community that obviously is the current and future of this area.
This does not give a very welcoming message to other recreational venues the might want to be setting up shop in our community. We cannot ignore the energy that our natural resources bring to this economy. it seems to me that the resources that afforded the last few decades to bring in the seniors for the perfect retirement living could be used to spearhead and welcome a younger and more vibrant appeal to our area.
For years, this area has needed a more balanced approach to attracting the younger generation that is graduating from our prestigious university. Now our efforts toward bridging the age gap are being met with an unwillingness to welcome in and hold onto companies that exude this recreational vibe that is so needed in this valley. This town is primed for businesses just like RockyMounts to come in and set up shop for the potential that it brings along with the other companies with the same kind of outdoor enthusiasm in mind.
Agriculture has played its part in this valley and will continue to prove its worth to be strong. The senior living piece has also proven to be true as I couldn’t think of a better place to retire either, but we are faced with this amazing challenge to bring in new and vibrant companies that would prove to capitalize on our natural setting, without ruining, but instead fortifying this beautiful area we call home.
The Las Colonias project has a great business plan for revitalizing and possibly rebranding our Grand Valley. I love the slogan on the highway that reads when you enter Mesa County, “Mesas Mountains and Memories.”
MARTIN MAREZ
Grand Junction
Why I am homeschooling my children this year
We live in Mesa County and this year I have chosen to homeschool my two girls. When people hear this, they often give me a knowing look: It’s because of critical race theory, or sex ed, or “pornography in the library” (see the recent hysteria in Texas). It’s because we’re religious conservatives who don’t want our kids being “brainwashed by the left.”
But this couldn’t be further from the truth.
I am homeschooling to promote our family values. I’m homeschooling so my kids don’t have their curriculum dictated by a panel of conspiracy theorists with their eyes set on controlling what my kids think. The newly elected “conservative choice” candidates don’t show an ounce of ability when it comes to critical thinking and nuance. And you bet I’ll protect my kids from their narrow-mindedness.
Now, I’m not entirely disappointed about the recent election in Mesa County. The results were hopeful. It seems like more and more voters are closer to considering the character and policies instead of just voting for their party in what should be a nonpartisan election process.
My condemnation is reserved for the so-called “conservative choice” candidates, for polarizing a nonpartisan process, for promoting asinine conspiracy thinking, and for distracting from the actual well-being of our children.
Slowly, but surely, Mesa County is changing. And I believe in the goodness of the teachers and parents in this county.
CHELSEA SULLIVAN
Mesa
Alarmed by high cost of housing in Grand Junction
As a former proud resident of Grand Junction and looking someday to return, it is dismaying to see skyrocketing rental and real estate prices. It looks like there is no room for affordability for the retiree, average family or hourly worker.
While it has been a few years since I visited Grand Junction, I was saddened to see the childish squabbling of Union Pacific, Burlington Northern and the apparent disinterest of Amtrak and the city have caused the disintegrating state of the beautiful classic old Denver and Rio Grande passenger station. If nothing has been done, somebody wake up! It is a classic landmark, tourist attraction and could be a traffic draw to the city.
LEWIS HARRISON
Smiths Station, Alabama