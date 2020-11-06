Front Range voting for wolves is NIMBYism
It appears that all those fair-minded people on the Front Range have decided that we really, really need to reintroduce gray wolves in Colorado — but on the Western Slope! Their justification seems to be that this will help support a “healthy ecological environment.” It seems they believe we have a lot of sick deer and elk over here and the hunters just aren’t doing enough.
If the published numbers are correct, of the 2.8 million votes cast, the measure passed by less than 10,000 votes (0.3%). Only 12 of 64 counties voted for the measure and it appears those of us who are to be subjected to this measure rejected it overwhelmingly, while the population centers and the “unaffected” on the other side of the Continental Divide favored the proposal. I am guessing the justification again is it is a good thing — but not in my backyard! The unanswered question is: “Why is the Front Range being allowed to make this decision that only affects us?”
I think it would be wonderful if we here on the Western Slope got a proposal on the next ballot to reintroduce grizzly bears to the Front Range! Wouldn’t it be just thrilling and wonderful for us here to visit and see them in Rocky Mountain National Park or Estes Park and maybe even get lucky enough to experience and get a picture of a charging grizzly?
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
No one ‘deserves’ to be infected with the coronavirus
How dare Lynn Lickers wish this terrible pandemic disease on anyone? Reference the opening statement in her letter on the Oct. 30 Commentary page: “Mesa County gets what it deserves with the dramatic increase in COVID cases.”
I hope that none of her family or friends get this awful virus, wherever they are located in the United States.
All of us get frustrated at the way the virus is being handled at some level, but to wish illness and possibly death on people is beyond the pale.
I hope you do not get sick.
JUDI CULP
Delta
Approval Voting is a better way to elect candidates
As we are in the midst of an election, allow us to introduce you to “Approval Voting” — a better way to vote.
Everyone is familiar with plurality, our current voting method. It’s how we elect our governor and our state representatives. Plurality has the great advantage of being simple, but the great disadvantage of not letting voters say very much. You get to choose — or rather, you are forced to choose — one candidate. To add insult to injury, sometimes a spoiler candidate ruins the election for a lot of voters. Can we do better when we have more than two candidates running?
Enter Approval Voting. You get to mark your ballot for EVERY candidate you approve. Maybe you support two candidates. Mark two! No lesser of evils! Maybe you like all but one of the candidates. Tell the world! And you CAN, because unlike a ranking method, all your votes are visible all the time. You don’t have to wait for one candidate to be eliminated to show your support for a second candidate.
Some voting methods require special tabulation software. Not Approval Voting! Just like plurality, the winner is the person marked on the most ballots. Unlike plurality, a candidate elected using Approval Voting always has the broadest popular support.
Approval Voting is probably the most common form of group decision making. We often use it without realizing when deciding where to join friends for dinner or what movie to see. Anytime you ask people to vote yes or no on a slew of options, you are using Approval Voting. Consider using Approval Voting to pick the name of a new library cafe or to choose what your book club will read this year. We think you’ll like Approval Voting.
BLAKE HUBER and FRANK ATWOOD
Littleton