Congress needs to support child care legislation
As the President of the Colorado Association of Family Child Care, I work with hundreds of child care providers. I see how their care enhances the lives of children, helps families and contributes to local economies across Colorado.
After a difficult year and a half of navigating the pandemic, child care providers are eager to serve kids and families, but can only do so at scale if Congress continues to prioritize early learning and care as part of our nation’s long-term recovery.
President Biden’s Build Back Better Act includes a once in a generation investment in our nation’s child care and early education system. But, we need to rally around this plan to ensure Congress gets on board.
Child care and early education are crucial not just for kids, but also the economy. Did you know that 6.4 million children — 59% of children under age 5 — are in a care arrangement with a non-parent provider? On top of this, the early learning and care industry contributes approximately $100 billion to our economy and employs over 1.5 million people.
Child care and early learning benefits everyone. This is a bipartisan issue and one that must be prioritized if we want the child care sector — and the families it serves — to thrive.
Please join me in asking Colorado’s congressional delegation to stand behind investments in early education and care through supporting the Build Back Better Act. We all want what’s best for kids, families and our economy —the child care sector is just that!
AMBER BILBY
Arvada
Americans can accomplish big things in climate fight
This is no time to slack off or drag our heels. The climate crisis is alive and well, even in Colorado.
Our record heat, drought and aggressive fires are only starting to be felt unless we act with haste. Greg Walcher’s editorial in the Daily Sentinel about us not yet ready for a rapid green transition is misleading and defeatist. What we least need is stagnation.
Americans have a history of stepping up to the plate and denying the so-called impossible. Just one well-known challenge was that of President Kennedy’s challenge of landing men on the moon within the decade. Just as that was accomplished, we can still retain hope of reversing our severe greenhouse gas pollution if we act aggressively, and not bow to the political or moneyed stagnators.
WAYNE QUADE
Montrose
Biden administration must do more to protect wolves
Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves in the state. Montana will soon allow the use of deadly and indiscriminate neck snares that strangle nearly any animals unfortunate enough to come across them.
Montana and Idaho are in the process of repeating the horrific mistakes of our forefathers — this time using high-powered tools — and there is no response from Washington.
The Biden Administration has the tools to stop this slaughter. In August, Dan Ashe, the former Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Obama, wrote a Washington Post op-ed imploring Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and President Biden to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves. He outlined exactly how and why they must act. To date, Haaland and Biden have ignored him and his sound advice.
Conservation organizations have filed suit and petitioned for those emergency protections, but President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored these pleas and are defending the previous administration’s national removal of Endangered Species Act protections in court.
Last week, we learned that Secretary Haaland has twice opted out of scheduled meetings with tribal leaders seeking to speak with her in support of listing gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act and engaging in tribal consultations before any de-listing decisions are made.
Biden and Haaland owe the country better. They are entrusted with the caretaking of our natural spaces and the species that live on them.
Please join me in writing to the Department of Interior at doi.gov and ask that they finally act to stop this unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies before it is too late. It took our nation decades to bring these wolves back. Idaho and Montana can destroy this progress in just months if the Biden Administration continues to ignore them.
KIMBERLY PETTIT
Moab, Utah