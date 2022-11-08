Inflation is international, causes are complicated
Unfortunately, Rep. Lauren Boebert has been wrong again. The current inflation cannot be blamed on Democrats or Republicans. It is international. Inflation happens when there is a lot of money and not many places to spend it.
The starting point was the COVID-19 pandemic, during which there was a lockdown in which retail stores and restaurants were closed and people were required to stay home. The result was that people could not spend much money. They saved it. When the lockdown ended individuals went out to spend the money they had saved. However, there was a shortage of goods. Stores could charge more. The situation was complicated by supply line problems.
Food costs increased at grocery stores because of shortages resulting from reduced output of manufactured processed foods. Then Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, disrupting supplies of natural gas and oil. Prices of gas increased as did gasoline. Two big hits on the average consumer. Unfortunately, these two are not part of what is called core inflation
A complication arose more recently. Drought has occurred worldwide. One result is more shortages and higher prices. For example, the tomato crop in California’s central valley is about 20% less than in previous years because of a lack of irrigation water. Those are the tomatoes used in pizza and spaghetti sauces and ketchup. Plus, the growers had to pay more for fertilizer.
Finally, inflation cannot be reduced or solved by Congress or the U.S. President. It will take coordinated efforts by government central banks to fight core inflation. Some of it may be permanent.
Controlling food inflation would require eliminating drought. Not something any government can do quickly, if at all. As for gasoline, the immediate answer is to get Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Unlikely. Seems as though we are stuck with a more expensive way of life for a long time.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
The price of diesel will continue to drive inflation
The administration in Washington continues to crow loudly about lowering gasoline prices. I’m of course grateful for that. But nothing has been done about diesel fuel prices. They remain well above the five dollar mark. What effect does that have on inflation? Answer? A lot...
Trains use diesel fuel to transport goods. High fuel prices increase the transportation costs for rail shipments. The worst contributor is the effect on the trucking industry. Everything we touch or come in contact with has been in or on a truck at one time or another. Truck shipping costs are at an all time high. Air travel and air shipping is also up considerably.
Yes, lowering gasoline prices is nice for taking kids to school, going to the grocery store and running errands, travel etc.
Wake up, Washington!
You haven’t touched inflation until you lower diesel fuel cost.
DICK GREEN
Fruita
New housing innovation could help homelessness
A company named Pallet is making a $7,500 prefab tiny home that can be set up in one hour to help solve the homelessness crisis.
The powers that be in Grand Junction would do well to check this out. Seems it could be a lot less expensive than anything else I’ve seen proposed so far.
JOANN TURNER
Palisade
What do jackalopes have to do with Grand Junction?
Grand Junction Jackalopes? Really? For our baseball team? Have I missed something? Where is the cultural connection between Grand Junction and jackalopes?
I’ve lived here 35 years and do not recall anything that connects this town to jackalopes. Nothing, nada, zippo. Wyoming and jackalopes, yes. Grand Junction and jackalopes, nope. I could have missed it, let me know if I did, but I think we can do better.
I beg of the new owners to reconsider this name and find something more appropriate for this town. It’s not too late.