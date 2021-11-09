Climate change is an existential threat
In a desperate attempt to avoid facing our collective responsibility for a polluted and poisoned atmosphere, we create alternative realities and fortify them through scammers such as Fox News or climate change denying journalists.
An example is the Nov. 4 Sentinel column by Marc Thiessen featuring the work of Bjorn Lomborg. Lomborg is not a climate scientist or an economist and has a reputation for misleading publications based on cherry picking science to further his take on the economics of climate change mitigation.
He understands climate change is real and human caused. He just thinks it is going to be something we don’t have to aggressively address and it is “manageable.” Lomborg is right when he boasts malnutrition has decreased globally, but fails to report undernourishment is rapidly increasing because carbon pollution reduces levels of essential micro-nutrients in crop staples.
Real climate change scientists report that our warming climate presents an existential threat due to extreme and increasing weather events that affect what we need to exist — our food, water and shelter. To fantasize that the severe Southwestern drought here in the U.S. is not going to affect our way of life, in life threatening ways is the problem. Environmental systems are connected. Drought and low water levels at Lake Mead result in the loss of hydro power just when we need increased energy for air conditioning during intense heat waves — for millions of people. In the words of Jeff Goodell from the book The Water Will Come, “Mother Nature may not respect the design specifications.”
Marc Thiessen is probably right about his short term minimal personal existential threat due to climate events. I assume his wealth would allow him to move after a flood or fire, buy expensive food and have a private army to protect himself from the societal chaos of mass migrations.
The bulk of people facing threats to their life and liberty are the struggling middle and lower class. They already live in polluted environments and are unable to escape, adapt or invest in creating a resilient community. They rely on those of us who can still influence change, to act.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
See the effects of climate change with your own eyes
In Thursday’s paper, columnist Marc Thiessen argues that climate change is not an “existential threat.” The definition of the word, existential, in this case means concerned with existence as related to human beings.
Here is a classic example of taking just a small amount of information and creating a far-fetched, dissonant narrative.
Thiessen’s last sentence in the article states that Biden is wrong and climate change doesn’t threaten human existence. Really? How about millions of scientific data points that clearly indicate otherwise.
While his argument may hold a little water, it grossly overlooks a plethora of NOAA research contradicting Thiessen’s assertions. This article seemed more concerned about the United States gross domestic product than any environmental worries.
Since the industrial revolution, earth has been on a consistent trajectory of rising temperatures. Most areas showing a general trend upward and more specific areas such as Western Colorado witnessing an astonishing 2 degrees Celsius rise. In California, a couple, their daughter and a dog perished from the scorching heat while on an outing. Heat stroke is now a daily occurrence in so many regions. Skin cancer is becoming more and more common.
I’ve lived on the Western Slope for 35 years and I’ve directly observed a disturbing trend in this region. Trees such as the Pinon Pine and the One-Seed Juniper that populate this area are incredibly hardy species that flourish in arid regions, but if you look closely, many are dying off.
Drive the National Monument and observe the ruddy brown perished trees that have succumbed to drought and heat caused by climate change. This summer I witnessed birds around my home stressed and nearly dying from the incredible heat, and they were in the shade! Bee colonies are collapsing every day. Fish habitats are disappearing throughout the western states.
I could go on and on about my own observations illustrating this appropriately named “existential threat.” I don’t need scientific data to convince me any more of this alarming, observable threat to humanity.
This article is nothing more than a greedy Republican talking point. The oil and gas companies are starting to see the writing on the wall, recognizing their potential liability for all this environmental degradation, and in typical fashion are cranking up the smoke machines to dissuade us further. Humanity can’t continue to be led down this dangerous path.
JEFF COOK
Fruita