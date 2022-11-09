Diaper Depot has served the Grand Valley for years
Daily Sentinel and KKCO fact check: I couldn’t believe my eyes or ears when I read and heard your news piece.
For the past eight years, Diaper Depot has been serving our Grand Valley community.
Originally located within First United Methodist Church, Diaper Depot is now located at 519 Grand Avenue, Suite C. The grand opening of this new location was held on July 21. Advertisements were in The Daily Sentinel a month before the grand opening.
Diaper Depot helps more than 160 families twice a month and supplies diapers and wipes to several area preschools. Since opening at the new location, 40,000-plus diapers have been given out and 2,00 packets of wipes.
Diaper Depot is local and in tune with the needs of the Grand Valley — not housed in Aurora where their “millions” of diapers are distributed throughout the Metro Denver area.
I would encourage you to visit the new location to add your support to the Diaper Depot located in Grand Junction.
ELLIE YOUNG and SUSAN YEAGER
Grand Junction
Sometimes I wonder when America got so ignorant
Getting older, having experienced much, you hone your critical thinking skills. Filtering out the static, the noise, falsehoods and determine a better course for yourself, hopefully becoming mature enough not to make many more stupid mistakes, I find it difficult to write this as I ponder, “how or when did the United States get so ignorant?”
The writing style of a certain person’s letter to the editor, now several others adopting his bullet point mudslinging, I am providing observations and ponderings in the same style, without offending, I hope.
We were told at the onset of COVID that inflation and a recession would occur afterward. Didn’t your stimulus add to your rainy-day fund?
A lot of information has recently come to light. I wonder, when did Putin become our No. 1 buddy, recent political comments “if we win” we’ll bend over?
Biden tapped the Strategic Oil Reserves once, Trump four times. Look what flooding the market with crude did, causing many of the little producers to go out of business.
We provide more gas to the EU than Russia did at peak production. We used to import Saudi oil, 2 million barrels and now only 250,000.
Oil producers making huge profits, refineries have a 336% increase! The CEO of Coca-Cola this week, a profitable quarter, said “we raised prices,” as his excuse. How many other CEO discovered these phenomena? With profits come bonuses.
Trump had 2,000 leases, Biden 3,600.
Soon, 36% of all vehicles produced per year will be EV. New pipeline completions, not for years. XL — why doesn’t Canada refine it? Jim Cramer responded that “just the knowledge that production will increase will drive down prices.”
The economy appears to be heading into a positive direction, I’ve experienced recession and inflation, most of you haven’t. Why change the coaches when you’re winning games, that’s a critically stupid mistake?
Dogbert from Dilbert, recently: “I never changed any minds with facts and reasons. So I might as well enjoy insulting people.” I’m learning to be more tactful in my older years, on a good day.
PAUL MULDOWNEY
Grand Junction
The new baseball team name isn’t all that bad
So, our minor league team is now the Jackalopes. But it could be worse. For instance, there is a high school team up the valley called the Cardinals. There are no cardinals in Colorado. And look at Colorado Springs’ minor league team, the “Vibes.” Ugh. And their mascot is a flaming S’more. Cringy! So, the Jackalopes really isn’t all that bad.
SUSAN HAINES
Fruita
Prenzlow’s comment didn’t deserve the response to it
Regarding Dan Prenzlow’s perceived racist remark that prompted him to retire: “There he/she is, in the back of the bus,” is an old time expression to call someone to the podium from across a room with lots of people in it.
You’re supposed to picture a crowded bus and someone has come to their stop and has to move past a lot of other passengers. It’s a shame that Prenzlow was humiliated for it. I feel he could be the kind of person who would rather cut off his own hand than hurt someone else.
LISA ARATA
Grand Junction