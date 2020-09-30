Boebert isn’t up to the task
Being a congresswoman, or the “people’s representative,” is a hard, demanding job. I know, as I have worked with every 3rd Congressional District representative over the past 30 years. The issues are complex. The best representatives know how to work with others to write and pass legislation that will aid their constituents and the nation.
Attributes that make a congresswoman effective are a deep knowledge of the laws and issues, being a good listener to understand the issues facing her district’s citizens, and being a good negotiator to modify bills to achieve the best outcomes. Consider the many issues that will come before our new congresswoman that impact us in the 3rd District — grazing rights, veteran benefits, water rights, environmental protections, Social Security, health care insurance, education, immigration, prescription drug costs, public health — just to name a few of the issues that our congresswoman will need to know.
Lauren Boebert is good at getting publicity and her picture in the newspapers. Carrying a loaded gun, defying health department orders, selling shirts saying “God, Guns, Trump,” and mocking mask-wearing people gets her name in the news but does nothing to help make progress in our district. I fear she will act this same way if she is elected into Congress. “We the People” will not have a representative who will listen to us and find solutions for our regional and national problems. She will continue being a publicity hound making ridiculous extremist statements and neglect the issues important to the people in District 3.
I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush in this election and I urge all voters in western Colorado to do the same. Diane Mitsch Bush has the right attributes — being informed, smart, experienced, calm, polite, honest, realistic — which will make her an excellent congresswoman.
DAVID WEST, MD
Grand Junction
The first presidential debate was a circus thanks to Trump
Tuning in on the first of three presidential debates I almost became physically ill. It was like watching a lamb being led to slaughter.
There is no way a decent man or woman (Hillary Clinton also tried and failed) can debate a narcissistic liar and bully and expect the rules to be followed.
How moderator Chris Wallace was able to maintain his composure trying (and with little success) to keep the debate on a “gentlemanly” track was admirable.
The worst part of this circus act was realizing the president’s MAGA followers were cheering and clapping as they watched on TV their “attack dog” go for the jugular.
I don’t know if my sensibilities will allow me to watch the other two presidential debates. I do plan on watching the vice presidential debate in hopes it will be held with more decorum and give me a short preview of who the next vice president and possibly future president of the United States will be.
If there was a positive to this fiasco, it was Joe Biden’s effort to reach out to you, the voters, who can prevent the next four years from becoming a rerun of the last four.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
It’s time to bring compromise back into our lives
What has happened to our balance, our common sense? Politically the radical right and the radical left have a majority of Americans stuck in limbo, with a myriad of national issues unsolved. These extremes want their agenda: “no compromise” to quote a local candidate.
How sad for Americans who are bombarded with finger-pointing, name-calling, deceit, flip-flopping, and endless lawsuits. All in the name of political agendas from the far right and left. President Eisenhower said, “Extremes to the right and to the left of any political dispute are always wrong.”
It is time to bring compassion, moderation, compromise, and respect back into our country, our politics, and our lives. The majority of Americans want, need, to move forward. They want “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” not one dominated by extremes from the right and left.
RAY GATES
Clifton
Let’s not create complications for our wildlife professionals
As a sportsman who recognizes the holistic picture of predator-prey relationships on a landscape scale, I’d ordinarily approve re-introducing an apex predator like the gray wolf to Colorado. That said, I oppose Proposition 114 for several reasons.
First, I oppose game management not based on science and the North American model of wildlife conservation. Ballot initiatives are inherently emotion-based, not science-based.
Second, the wording of the financing of this initiative is very vague. It first states that the state will pay fair compensation to livestock owners for losses caused by gray wolves from monies in the Wildlife Cash Fund. It later states that the General Assembly shall make appropriations as necessary to fund the programs, including said compensation for livestock owners. Nowhere is there mention of funding for the additional CPW personnel to monitor the wolves. Over and above that, the mention of the Wildlife Cash Fund is unsettling. That cash fund is funded from the Pittman Robertson act and the Dingle Johnson act, both of which funnel federal dollars from excise taxes on hunting gear and ammo and fishing gear to CPW. Any diversion of those funds can trigger a removal of them by the feds. That’s a $20 million loss for the state.
All this puts CPW in the unenviable position of using monies from big game license sales to fund a wolf re-introduction plan. Can one imagine how hunters feel to know their dollars would be used to fund a program that will lessen their chance of a successful hunt? This is unfair in the extreme and has generated serious and justified backlash from sportsmen.
And, finally, Colorado already has its first wolf pack. A wildlife biologist has seen a wolf pup following an adult from the pack up in northwest Colorado. This pack is under full protection from the Endangered Species Act, and monitoring and the associated costs are borne by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, not the state of Colorado. A further plus is that, as they disperse, they can be shepherded to areas with little conflict with livestock, much like the place they have already entered.
I hope supporters of this initiative realize that should be a moot endeavor, with the emergence of Colorado’s own pack up near Cold Springs Mountain in Moffat County. Let’s not create complications for our wildlife professionals. Vote NO on Proposition 114.
BOB SHETTEL
Carbondale
Resident breathing easier with COGCC’s new regulatory focus
I just want to take a minute to thank the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, COGCC, for their hard work throughout the past year. Having lived in Garfield County for 17 years, I have witnessed the ups and downs of the gas industry locally. It has been a bitter experience to witness our local county commissioners appear to only have one mission, to allow the local oil and gas companies to develop and operate with minimal concern for the health and well-being of the community.
Now, for the first time, I feel a renewed hope in being able to take a breath of fresh air without worrying about inhaling toxins from the local gas wells. This hope stems from the redirected focus of the COGCC to include the health and safety of the land and humanity in its regulatory role.
So, thank you COGCC, for your willingness to expand the vision in western Colorado so our local oil and gas companies can continue to be a part of our economy in a healthy and sustainable fashion.
EVELYN MERRITT
Battlement Mesa