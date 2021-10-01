Trish Mahre displays ‘a real heart of service’
As teachers for the past three decades in D51, we are writing to endorse Trish Mahre for the upcoming D51 school board election. Over the past 30 years, we have seen several school board members come and go. Many, like Trish, run for school board to be of service to our community. Some candidates run for the school board because they have personal agendas. When Trish was appointed to fill the vacancy left by John Williams, she came to D51 with an open mind and an eagerness to learn. One of the first things Trish did was to ask questions of D51 administrators, directors, teachers and students. She wanted to learn.
During the pandemic and remote learning in December of 2020, we reached out to many of the board members regarding the instruction and learning that was going on remotely. Trish actually attended one of the Google meets to listen and observe the learning. At the end of the lesson, she stayed on and asked students questions about their experiences, struggles and needs. She displays a real heart of service and a deep concern about public education in Mesa County. Trish is one member of the school board who is accessible; she always answers emails and follows up on parent, teacher and student concerns.
Because of her day job as a chief deputy district attorney who specializes in crimes against children and other cases in the juvenile court, Trish is well-versed in the importance of family and education in the lives of young people. Her legal knowledge on legislative and policy matters is another tremendous asset that she brings to the current school board. In watching school board meetings, it is apparent that Trish is knowledgeable on issues and is willing to question others for more information. Trish holds D51 administration accountable and asks questions when reports from directors do not mesh with what parents and teachers are reporting to her and other school board members.
D51 needs a school board of apolitical people who want to serve our community. Trish is transparent, open-minded and knowledgeable. We need school board members, like Trish, who run in order to serve the greater good and who do not run in order to advance a very specific and personal agenda. This is an important election. Please do your research and vote for Trish Mahre in November.
SHANNA and JEFFREY MILLER
Fruita Monument High School
Fruita
Haitz among the ‘fresh change’ slate of candidates
I am highly impressed with Andrea Haitz. She was on the school board for Juniper Ridge and was able to run the school successfully on a shoestring budget. She is also a successful Realtor. She has children in our schools and knows first-hand what we need to be successful here in Mesa County. We are learning that candidates who are supported or endorsed by the teacher’s union cater to those who are on the Front Range rather than those who are here in our valley. We need representatives who are willing to get to know the parents whom they are elected to represent.
The thing that strikes me the most about Andrea is that she is passionate about getting the fluff out of school and focusing on the foundations. When you have a public school review that shows abysmal test scores in the required subjects because the focus is on socio-emotional teaching, there is a problem! According to Public School Review, “the public schools in District 51 have an average math proficiency score of 25% (versus the Colorado public school average of 35%) and reading proficiency score of 38% (versus the statewide average of 47%).” This is highly unacceptable and what has been done in the past several decades obviously is not working.
We NEED a change and Andrea brings to the table the exact change of which this community has been in dire need. Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones for District 51 school board. THIS is the fresh change we need in our community.
PATRICIA CARSTEN
Clifton
Unvaccinated only endanger themselves
“My body, my choice” is the rallying cry for woke abortion advocates. Yet, the woke do a 180-degree turn for COVID vaccines.
The choice of abortion ends the life of a human being in gestation. The choice to be vaccinated only effects the chooser.
FACT: The vaccinated as well as the unvaxed can spread and be infected by the COVID virus. So, seems to me, if I choose not to be injected with a chemical concoction that has no long-term effects study, then I only endanger myself.
“My body, my choice?”
Healthy children are not at a lethal risk from COVID. Through August of 2021, 214 children have died from COVID in the U.S. this year —most with compromising medical conditions.
I must ask, who are we “protecting” and what are we “protecting” them from?
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle