Combs, Mahre are proven leaders in community
It is that time of year when we turn to elections and all try to sort through the candidates running for office. Although every candidate has something to offer, the challenge is to bypass all the background noise and political campaigning to understand the people and who they really are. As we all appreciate, issues come and issues go so the quality of the people we vote for, their experiences, and motivations really are the most important thing.
This year I am fortunate to know two of the candidates both personally and professionally: David Combs and Trish Mahre. I have had the opportunity to work alongside and to interact with each of them as their respective children attended school in D51 and grew into accomplished young men and young women. In this context, I have seen them both in all sorts of situations—some fun and comfortable and some not so pleasant and uncomfortable. My observation with respect to each of them is that they are the type of individuals and quality of people that I want to represent me on the school board. Clearly, they both believe and will advocate for quality, transparency, safety and accountability. But just as important, they have no hidden agendas; just a desire to serve our community and continue to improve our school district. Those are not just words; they are the skills and values Trish and David will bring to District 51’s Board of Education.
As a longtime community member and past president of Colorado Mesa University, I believe it is imperative for me and other community stakeholders to play a role in ensuring that our community supports quality, safe and inspiring schools. As a school board member, Trish Mahre stepped up to the plate and demonstrated one of the most difficult of human skills: the ability to listen and to take others’ input seriously. Moreover, she was integrally involved in the process and helped draft the ballot language so taxpayers could clearly understand the project. Similarly, I have watched David over the past decades work hard to draw people together and to emphasize what we have in common rather than what separates us. Those efforts and skills were front and center during the past year with all the racial tension across our nation, unifying not dividing.
That being said, I urge you to support Trish Mahre and David Combs for D51. I am.
TIM FOSTER
Grand Junction
Vote yes on a bond to build new Junction High
The Mesa Valley Education Association urges you to support replacing Grand Junction High School by voting yes this November.
Voting yes on the bond initiative will provide a safe, inviting, 21st century building for our students, giving them the message that our community cares about them and their education.
It will allow teachers to operate in a building with modern infrastructure to support the technology required in today’s educational setting. Furthermore, replacing our dilapidated flagship high school signals to future investors that our valley prioritizes education, and we welcome new businesses and their associated families.
November’s vote will have lasting effects for generations. This current building has served us well for over 50 years, but the building is on life support. It is time to give this and future generations the school they deserve. Vote for the future of our kids. Vote for the future of our community. Vote yes on GJHS!
TIM COUCH
President, Mesa Valley Education Association
and MVEA leadership
Vote for Haitz, Lema for D51 school board
I am writing in support of Andrea Haitz and Angela Lema on the District 51 school board.
It is not surprising that Andrea Haitz is stepping up to support our schools. As a seven-year board member of a district charter school, she has much more experience than her opponent, doing whatever it takes to help teachers and students reach record successes. She has demonstrated her willingness and desire to do and give whatever time (without imposing false limits) it takes to give stakeholders a voice in education. She has continued to show her commitment to service with her time on the planning commission. All her service is achieved without compensation while being a mom, a wife, and a respected and successful business owner. As a working mom, who is forever grateful to the options of charter schools in our community, I support Andrea Haitz for school board.
Angela Lema and I have done business together and I find her an admirable professional who lays out clear expectations and holds others accountable. Our professional relationship is based on performance, not immeasurable subjective influences. Additionally, as she and I started our businesses about the same time, I understand how much of her time and attention it has taken to reach the level of operational success to allow her to pursue this volunteer endeavor. I empathize, respect, and admire what it has taken to keep the doors open. Her Western values of hard work, accompanied by her level of professionalism, and business acumen would bring tremendous value to D51. As a parent and a business that depends on the workforce produced by D51, I wholeheartedly support Angela Lema for school board.
NINA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
History says mandates never lead to good ending
Without trying to defend the virtues or vices of that new leper colony know as The Unvaccinated, I would like to observe a growing trend that I find disturbing. As many letters to this newspaper reflect, there is a growing giddiness on the part of many in hearing that The Unvaccinated are suffering the loss of their jobs. Whether in health care, government, or the private sector, there are people losing their sources of income because of the imposed vaccination mandates.
Frankly, I find it a bit disconcerting when someone gleefully cheers an employer who terminates an employee — often one who has put in many dedicated years of quality work — who refuses the vaccine. The elated will make a self-assured appeal to The Science (which the last two years has shown to be dubious) in justifying their delight, but I’m getting a bit worried considering The History.
The History tells us that there is never a good ending when one class of people are dehumanized, and their suffering justified as being “for the good of society.” The History tells us that no good has ever come by giving more power to the government so they may coerce the citizenry by mandate to do their will. The History tells us that a citizenry who will support a government’s inflicting of hardship will soon turn a blind eye to other atrocities.
I get it that it’s more expedient to get results by the fist of government than by compassionate persuasion, but the government forcing their will by an economic boot on the throat is never a happy ending. I think we will continue down the gutter if we don’t pay attention to history and check our moral compass.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction