In response to Gerald Cuca’s letter to the editor claiming that Adam Frisch is a “extreme liberal Democrat,” Gerald misrepresents Adam Frisch’s positions. He is opposed to the student loan forgiveness program. He is not for open borders, nor is any Democrat. I do think he is aware that climate change needs to be addressed. I see that Governor DeSantis is changing his tune as well after Hurricane Ian. He is most definitely not a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi.
He is a moderate voice for District 3 who is going to be willing to compromise to get things done.
The only radical in our congressional race is Lauren Boebert, who is 0 for 39 in getting anything done for our district.
I urge all Independents and moderate Republicans to look past Boebert’s noise and check out Adam Frisch and his real agenda, which is to actually do the work to make our lives better.
DAVE CHRISTENSEN
Grand Junction
What those IRS agents are really going to be doing
I wish our Congresswoman would stop spreading lies, especially in her ad that proclaims that the IRS is going to hire an 87,000 “Army of Agents.” First, this appropriation is spread out over ten years and in that ten-year timespan more than 50,000 IRS employees will be eligible to retire. The appropriation is divided into three parts, enforcement to close the tax gap, customer service so more assistance is available to answer the phone and seek face to face help in the Taxpayer Assistance Centers. (The local one is in the Federal building in downtown Grand Junction. It’s currently closed because there isn’t enough money to keep it open, except during filing season from February to April.) Finally, the third section is to update much of the IRS Information Technology infrastructure and hire technical staff that’s trained and experienced to operate and maintain it.
The other misconception is that the “Army of IRS Agents” will be armed and raid legitimate taxpayers trying to squeeze out more revenue. Currently there are about 300 armed agents, they focus on financial crimes, like money laundering, extortion, drug cartels and other criminal activity that almost always included some sort of finance. These agents are the legacy of the Treasury Agents that put Al Capone and many other organized crime figures in jail. They are armed because their suspects are usually well-armed and have no problem using firearms to kill.
Finally, Congress has starved the IRS for funds for more than 20 years. In that time frame the number of taxpayers that the IRS has to serve has risen, so they have had to do more with less. During the pandemic, the stimulus checks that were sent out were all processed by the IRS, it was a herculean effort that took man hours and computer resources to get it done. Tax administration is a necessary financial function of government. It must be fair and transparent and encourage taxpayers to pay what they owe, as determined by Congress. It’s the responsibility of the IRS to go after those that fail to pay their fair share, so their tax burden doesn’t fall on the rest of us.
TOM TAYLOR
Montrose
Lauren Boebert working to preserve our values
For about a decade our Third Congressional District Representative was reluctant to voice opposition to the destructive policies set in motion by Obama, Biden and an increasingly radicalized Democratic party. In 2020 we were fortunate to elect Lauren Boebert as our Representative. She has consistently exhibited the spine and willingness to voice opposition to those policies and decisions that are destroying our country today.
Her Democrat opponent, Adam Frisch (aka “Aspen Adam”), claims she is “anti-American,”, “anti-Colorado,” and “extreme.” Those claims are laughable and purposely misleading. Boebert openly supports our Constitution and Bill of Rights, places high priority on our individual freedoms and respects her oath of office. She opposes our “open border policy” flooding our country with illegals and fentanyl, policies that have created rising inflation, policies that have cost us energy independence, indoctrination of our children in CRT, rising crime, defunding police and politicizing our DOJ, among many others. Frisch, on the other hand, has conveniently avoided addressing the policies of his Democrat party that have created the myriad issues currently affecting every American.
According to The Colorado Springs Gazette, Boebert has, in just two years, done more than any Colorado first-term member of Congress in memory to preserve our state’s Western values and assets. So much for Frisch’s anti-Colorado claims!
Any voters swayed by negative Democrat rhetoric about Boebert would be advised to read the Gazette’s editorial on its website.
Your vote for Boebert is a vote for our Western Slope values and the 3rd CD’s best opportunity to save our country from Democrat designed destruction!