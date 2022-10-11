Look past the noise and check out Frisch’s agenda

In response to Gerald Cuca’s letter to the editor claiming that Adam Frisch is a “extreme liberal Democrat,” Gerald misrepresents Adam Frisch’s positions. He is opposed to the student loan forgiveness program. He is not for open borders, nor is any Democrat. I do think he is aware that climate change needs to be addressed. I see that Governor DeSantis is changing his tune as well after Hurricane Ian. He is most definitely not a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi.