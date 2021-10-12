4B will make GJHS a better resource for entire community
As parents of one student who has graduated and two others who are still attending Grand Junction High School (GJHS), we have first-hand experience with the existing building’s deficiencies.
This is not a comment about the quality of the teachers, most of whom we have found to be exceptional. No, the problem is the building itself. Historic structures have been my career, however GJHS was not a well-built facility in the first place. New methods for building solid foundations will prevent a new GJHS building from sinking like the existing structure has. Would you want asbestos or radon in your home? We should not live in those conditions, and neither should our students. All the maintenance and repairs cannot make up for the structural and other flaws that exist at GJHS. The current building is unsafe, unhealthy and does not lead to a great educational experience. Students come out of GJHS with a great education not because of the building, but despite it.
Some may say that a new building does not make for an improved education, but we would respectfully disagree. Besides being safer and healthier, a new building fit for the 21st century will have up-to-date technology, an improved classroom design benefiting students, and an overall enhanced facility that can better support the extracurricular activities such as sports and music. This has already been proven with the new Orchard Mesa Middle School. A new modern GJHS facility will also improve District 51’s ability to attract skilled teachers and become a better resource for the entire community.
To create a safer and healthier educational experience for our children as well as create a better future for our community, we implore the community to vote yes on the GJHS bond measure, vote yes on 4B.
PETER and DANA BOOTH
Grand Junction
Combs, Mahre best suited to serve on school board
I had the privilege of serving eight years on the District 51 school board and eight years on the CMU Board of Trustees. Both boards were highly effective and productive. None of us on those boards knew, or even cared, what each other’s party affiliation was. Our collective purpose was to make good policy decisions and provide sound governance to the organization. Our goal was that all students achieve their potential.
Watching political money and partisanship contaminate the current BOE campaign is truly a disgrace to the nonpartisan nature of school board elections. Governance of the district is not about a single issue, like masks, or CRT; it is about a commitment to achieve the best outcome for students, teachers and staff. Sadly, those that shout the loudest have the least to contribute to achieve meaningful goals. Those people will not serve us well.
Therefore, I am voting for Trish Mahre and David Combs because they are not part of an angry, impulsive, partisan, cliché-driven campaign to be elected. They are caring, thoughtful, honest and decent individuals who have demonstrated integrity and intelligence.
Most important, they seek to bring out the best in us and our schools. I have no idea if they are Republicans or Democrats and none of should care.
DAN ROBINSON
Grand Junction
There are better ways to boost education than 119
When a conservative legislator promotes the creation of a new governmental department with a first-year budget of $137 million, it raises my hackles.
Proposition 119 is a Front Range creation that Rep. Matt Soper supports. In broad terms, it will support youngsters who are on the back side of the learning curve by providing tutoring. I agree that we need to address the performance of the current educational system, but to expect an entire new system to correct these problems by spending a lot of money creating another bureaucracy is “la la.”
A better solution would be to redefine the mission of our school system to recognize the needs that need to be address and empower them to correct the problems.
One last point, of which Rep. Soper seems unaware — raising the price of marijuana by additionally taxing it will support the black market. If you have any doubt about this, check out California where it’s legal to buy marijuana but the majority of buyers use the black market.
JIM WALTERS
Delta
Kudos to all involved in Bears Ears protection
The action by President Joe Biden to protect the Bears Ears area in Utah and other valuable open space in the United States places him in a league with Teddy Roosevelt, Barack Obama, and Abraham Lincoln, all of whom took action to protect cultural and natural areas in the United States.
Similar to national parks, these will remain as America’s best ideas! When City Councilman Chris Kennedy, community organizer Gabe Otero, and I stood in front of a crowd in Sherwood Park to urge protection of Bears Ears, our words fell on deaf ears.
Subsequently, President Trump took action to greatly reduce protection for this area. We as a nation have desecrated so many of our Native American hallowed grounds that we should not desecrate this area, which is filled with rock art and is considered spiritually significant to Native Americans.
Thanks to President Biden, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and others for taking action to protect these areas!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction