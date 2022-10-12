Republicans will utilize our energy resources

Adam Frisch, the Democrat running against Congresswoman Boebert, lives in a $9 million home. He looks down his nose at Congresswoman Boebert. Although he denies it, he’s a typical tax-and-spend Democrat. That’s his record as a city councilman in Aspen. Republicans are likely to win the majority in the House. Congresswoman Boebert will have significant influence. That’s good for the Third District.