Republicans will utilize our energy resources
Adam Frisch, the Democrat running against Congresswoman Boebert, lives in a $9 million home. He looks down his nose at Congresswoman Boebert. Although he denies it, he’s a typical tax-and-spend Democrat. That’s his record as a city councilman in Aspen. Republicans are likely to win the majority in the House. Congresswoman Boebert will have significant influence. That’s good for the Third District.
The Democrats latest big spending bill is primarily additional funding for their Green New Deal. Their infrastructure bill was funding for it, too. They spent trillions we don’t have knowing it will be paid for by inflation that hurts everyone. Senator Bennet voted for 100% of this spending. Democrats have failed on so many issues. They deny responsibility for things like increasing crime and an open border.
Political attack ads are all Democrats have left to campaign on and they say senate candidate Joe O’Dea voted not to allow abortions. That’s not true. Joe O’Dea is a social moderate and a fiscal conservative. For example, he’s against spending $80 billion for more IRS agents. Senator Bennet voted for it. Joe’s a regular guy who grew up in Colorado. His dad was a policeman.
Congresswoman Boebert and Joe O’Dea support fully utilizing our vast energy resources. Increasing our production is key to both world peace and reducing inflation. It would drive oil and gas prices down and ruin the Russian economy. They couldn’t fund their aggression. We see in Europe that we are not close to being able to switch to green energy. Democrats ending our energy independence was idiotic.
Under Republicans in 2020, the economy was growing at 6% and inflation was 1.2%. That’s what you get with Republicans. We now have a recession and 8.3% inflation. That’s what you get with Democrats.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Reject extremism and division in this election
We have one of those yard signs, Country Before Party, positioned prominently in our yard and I see quite a few others have them as well. As important as the title, is the second line, “Say No to Extremism.”
There are extremes on both the right and the left. Extremists are seldom willing to collaborate or compromise and if they are elected to office and maintain that stance, it is we the constituents who suffer the consequences. With the dire problems of today, it is absolutely essential we elect those who are willing to work across the aisle, to stop the name calling and the conspiracy theories, to express belief in the validity of our elections, to renounce those who would promote placing roadblocks to voting, and to place our trust in those who believe in the principles of democracy.
One of our most revered Founding Fathers was Benjamin Franklin. As he was leaving a meeting of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia on a miserably hot summer day in 1787, he was asked by a lady what kind of government we had. “A republic, if you can keep it.” Franklin’s admonition has been tested throughout our history and it is being tested again now. For the sake of the future of our democratic form of government, please reject those running for office who sow the seeds of extremism and division.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction
We have a chance to fix our mistake, replace Boebert
It has been said that politicians and diapers should be changed frequently, and for the same reason. The tenure of Congresswoman Boebert supports this position.
At the outset, her candidacy was fresh and clean. Two years later, not so much. She is eager to latch onto credit for legislation she had no part in, such as the Dolores River issue, and says our forests are in peril due to “environmentalists,” apparently as if no other factors such as drought, population pressures, insects, and yes, carbon fuels, had any hand in the process. She has since the first day worn a cloak of “fighting Nancy Pelosi and the lying liberals” while failing to denounce the biggest lie to pervade American politics in history. Her campaign signs blaze “Freedom,” but not if you are a pregnant woman. She insists that the church, and more probably her church, should run government, despite the horrific track record of theocracies throughout history. She voted against U.S. interests on items that happened to have Democratic origins, like stopping the purchase of Russian oil, seemingly solely because the measure came from the “enemy” camp. Same with national defense appropriations, where she stated the bill had “woke” issues, though she failed to identify such.
She suggests her opponent has attempted or even succeeded in increasing taxes on all Americans, while holding positions on the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin County Revenue Review committee, both of which are not likely large influencers of the national budget. Early on, when she tweeted her enthusiasm at the impending riot at the Capitol, she signaled her preference for discord.
If your contribution to the mission does not get you noticed, or if you have no contribution, start a fight and make noise. It works on the playground, but not so well when your job is to represent actual people. It is not a surprise that the majority of Boebert campaign funding comes from outside Colorado, let alone the Third District. Coloradans have usually had better sense, and demanded more of their representatives.
It is fortunate that we get the chance to correct our error, and if the challenger does not work out, we can correct that as well in another two years.
GORDON SMITH
Grand Junction
U.S. will be stronger with GOP control of the House
Speaking of restoring the balance, Congresswoman Boebert demonstrated she is a strong voice and good check and balance against the extreme left and the Democrats’ full control of the federal government.
President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have been unwilling or unable to get crime, inflation and our southern border under control. Our country will be stronger with Republican control of the House of Representatives. Vote for Lauren Boebert to help that cause.
J D EVANS
Grand Junction