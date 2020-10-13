Farm Bureau urges yes on Amendment B
Rural communities are used to getting by with less. Farmers, ranchers, schools, fire departments and other small businesses are trying to keep up, all while shouldering a larger share of property taxes.
That’s why the Colorado Farm Bureau is a strong supporter of Amendment B. It freezes property tax rates for everyone — homeowners, farmers, local businesses. What makes Amendment B so urgent is that it spares the local businesses, and the state’s farmers and ranchers, from hundreds of millions of dollars in automatic property tax increases.
I am disappointed to see many from Boulder and Denver oppose Amendment B and mischaracterize what it does. This is good for Colorado businesses, and the state’s most respected voices on fiscal policy agree. Former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, longtime GOP attorney general John Suthers and former GOP Secretary of State Wayne Williams are YES on B because it stops unfair tax increases on local businesses and the state’s farmers, while freezing property tax rates for everyone else.
DON SHAWCROFT
President, Colorado Farm Bureau
Vote no on Proposition 113
The Sept. 30 op-ed “West Slope matters under Prop 113” states that it is to conservatives’ advantage to vote yes on Prop 113 and allow the state to join in the effort to render the Electoral College (EC) useless.
Baloney. The column says 113 will not change or abolish the Electoral College. That’s technically correct — they don’t fool with the EC itself. Instead, the ultimate intent of the law passed by the Democrats is to render the EC irrelevant by getting a majority of the states to sign legal agreements on how to vote. The column advocates that we should replace a Constitutional amendment that has worked well for us for 200-plus years with legal agreements. Poppycock.
The Blue Book (2020 State Ballot Information Booklet) says Prop. 113, if not repealed would require “Colorado’s presidential electors to vote for whomever wins the national popular vote, even if that candidate did not win the majority of votes in the state.” Why would we want to render our votes useless?
The column then attempts to justify the position saying California and New York comprise only 18% of the population and asks how can 18% control the remaining 82%? It’s simple. Elections are commonly won or lost by on 1% or 2%, and 18% could easily swing an election if the EC is undermined by the compact.
Also, maybe even more importantly, California and New York are only two of the 50 states — i.e., 4% of the states — yet they have 18% of the population. It’s crystal clear. Colorado’s vote would go to whomever California and New York voted for. It’s a total giveaway. Why would anyone in Colorado, whether Democrat or Republican, even want to take the time and trouble to vote?
I’m surprised a conservative would advocate rendering the EC useless. I looked up the organization on the internet. It looks authentic but that doesn’t mean anything these days.
Also, our government says China and Russia are attempting to influence our votes. I’ve often wondered what they might do to influence my vote. I hate conspiracy theorists, but this might be a perfect example of what China or Russia does, hoping ultimately to destabilize our system.
Vote No on Prop 113.
LARRY BROWN
Palisade
Stealing a flag is not a show of patriotism
Open letter to whoever stole my American Flag this past weekend:
Since the flag you stole was hanging behind my campaign signs, I think I get why you took it. Your beliefs, your political leanings, are different from mine. You don’t agree with me, and you think your beliefs are patriotic, while mine are not.
That’s not true, and here’s why. In a democratic form of government, difference is understood, it’s accepted, it’s even encouraged. Democracy is made of different people freely expressing different opinions. And that includes posting candidate yard signs, participating in peaceful demonstrations, writing letters to the editor, talking to friends and family, voting.
It doesn’t include stealing an American flag. (Or defacing candidate signs, if you’re the same person who earlier crushed one of my signs.)
Other forms of government are less tolerant than our democracy. For example, autocratic governments do not tolerate disagreement (as you apparently don’t); often these are communist governments like in Russia or China.
But that’s not the United States of America.
So I’ll replace the flag because I cherish our freedom and value our democracy. And I’ll report the theft because stealing is wrong and it’s against the law.
And I’ll continue expressing and working for what I believe is right, even if you disagree.
KAREN ROSE
Fruita
Refusing to wear a mask is not an act of resistance
“Government is not reason and it is not eloquence. It is force!”
— George Washington
We elect leaders to use the power of their office to make us do things. If we would always act in the best interests of our society we wouldn’t need leaders. We haven’t evolved that far yet. So the government is going to make us do things and we don’t have to agree with the edicts to be subject to them.
By definition, this can’t be tyranny as long as our leaders are elected fairly and are still subject to a constitution and other checks on their power.
If, say for example, our government was telling us that we were going to be forced to join the army and go half-way around the world to either kill or be killed by people with whom we had no argument; then we might need to resist. Refusing to wear a mask is a silly and selfish gesture, not an act of resistance.
PETER FORTÉ
Palisade
At least abandoned wells are something we can fix
Tom Phillips’ column on Tuesday, Oct. 6, brought to mind the shocking mention of Grand Junction in the Washington Post on Aug. 7 as the largest hot spot of climate change in the nation. Maybe the two topics are related. Maybe the holes that oil and gas extraction leave in the Earth are a reason for our dramatic temperature increases and exceptional mega drought. There is a glimmer of hope if that is true. These methane-leaking holes are something we can actually fix.
SALLY GAGLIONE
Grand Junction
Democrats aren’t the only ones on ‘far-flung radical fringe’
As a household of life-long Republicans, we have, more often than not, voted party lines. But this year in particular, the selection poses a dilemma which we feel we cannot dismiss. Our party’s candidate for Congress has just got to be the most-unbalanced, least-qualified, and just-plain scary choice we have ever seen.
Though most of us are gun-owners, we nevertheless are leery about anyone who feels the need to openly carry a firearm in public. We thought the days of the “Wild West” were over? Any open-carry gun-toting person not only doesn’t make us feel safer, but the reverse. We can’t help but wonder what such a person is afraid of? Granted, they may be just plain paranoid. And, yes, unfortunately, these folks must KNOW that such actions are threatening, not reassuring. Yes, sadly, barbarians are out in full view among the civilized rest of us.
If this district elects a candidate who also espouses the Q-conspiracy theory, it is a sad statement of and for the electorate. And we Republicans thought “radical” Democrats such as AOC were on the fringe. I hope we do not send a congresswoman who carves out an even-more far-flung radical fringe.
We chuckle when we drive by Lauren Bobblehead’s billboards and note that they claim that, somehow, she stands for “Freedom.”
Our family would like “freedom” from being exposed and subjected to gun-toting lame-brains. Just their mere presence makes us feel a lot less free. Please don’t vote for “freeDUM.”
OSCAR OLIVIVAS
Whitewater