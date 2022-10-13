What we celebrate on Columbus Day
During October a lot of craziness goes on, what with it being Halloween and all, not to mention economic and political gyrations. But let’s stay on the philosophical side and leave hard realities to others.
Some see Halloween as ghosts and goblins, while others still observe it in the spiritual sense as Hallowed Eve, a celebration of Saints. October also had a very important holiday on the 12th — Columbus Day. And again, there are two sides to this remembrance, depending on your political correctness.
Leif Erikson arrived on our shores much earlier than Columbus, as did the Native American ancestors long before Erikson, and perhaps others even earlier whose legacy is lost in the geology of the ages. We spend a lot of time arguing who was first as though it really mattered and miss the real point and purpose of the celebration.
What matters, and what we celebrate is the courage, conviction and spirit of those individuals who made the passage, whether it be across the Bering Strait, the North Atlantic coasts or straight ahead into the unknown and never before traveled deep of the Atlantic. They all had the same qualities in common. Self-discipline, unwavering conviction, belief in themselves, ability to lead and the ability to sell an idea and inspire those in their number to do things they could not do on their own.
We understand and admire these qualities whether we see them in ourselves or in others, and it is these qualities that we celebrate on Columbus Day.
So alright Chris! Way to go!
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Adam Frisch will work for the people of Colorado
A U.S. representative from the state of Colorado requires education, leadership skills and the ability to work with others, to work across the aisle. Leadership, ability and education are tools that are instrumental when working to represent our state. Adam Frisch has those important qualities whereas Lauren Boebert serves to represent interests that are only party line and not those of her constituents.
It is admirable that she got her GED, however a much broader education is critical and is the basis of decision-making and leadership. For example, she voted against the CORE Act but Frisch had the knowledge of the benefits to Colorado. Adam Frisch knew about the 10th Mt. Division and about our veterans and knows of their importance in WWII. Camp Hale, where they trained, is a part of the CORE Act that Boebert voted against. Camp Hale is not a “federal land grab,” but rather is hallowed ground. It is revered federal historic ground. Instead she voted for special interests that were her husband’s business interests and not those of the people of Colorado. Those veterans and thousands of others served to preserve freedom for all of us. I have traveled with veterans of the 10th Mt. Division in Northern Italy and the veterans were honored many times in different towns with events and parades. I recall a time when an elderly gentleman came to the bus at a stop sign to express his gratitude to the veterans.
Freedom is not the ability to choose any type of weapon to kill children in schools. Adam Frisch is not an advocate of killing as many people as possible in the United States with high-capacity magazines. Frisch is for the people of Colorado and was instrumental years ago in advocating for low-income housing. In the past, he formed a socially responsible investment fund.
I was disappointed that Boebert did not fathom why having a cap on Medicare drug costs is important. Her constituents, including myself, need affordable prescribed medications but no, she voted against us.
Vote for Adam Frisch — he is not an extremist and is endorsed by the Restore the Balance.
PENNY HEUSCHER
Cedaredge
Boebert has the grit we need in Congress today
Lauren Boebert is plain spoken and independent. She brings life to an otherwise malaised Congress. Given a choice between an Aspen millionaire who has an unknown public pedigree, and according to Restore the Balance, supports much of what she does: reducing our reliance on foreign oil and disagrees on student loan forgiveness, as well as reducing inflation, it’s a simple choice.
The classic thing about the Democrats is that they pick an issue to amplify as a phony “third rail,” that condemns their opponent as unredeemable. Vote for Boebert for her grit and outspokenness against extremists who have hijacked the democratic processes and made the government their religion.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction