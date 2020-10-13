Keep your chins up, BLM employees
I would like to console the resource specialists who live in your community and work for the Bureau of Land Management.
I, too, am a BLM employee, retired now for 15 years. I can only surmise the difficulty that many of them have experienced for the past almost four years as they do their best to manage our public resources in troubling times. I have a small sense of your feelings, as I worked under Secretary of the Interior James Watt during part of the Reagan administration. One of Watt’s vacuous ideas was to sell off our public lands to help retire the national debt. President Reagan and others recognized Watt’s folly and abruptly fired him for this and other reasons.
The BLM employees that I have known have a deep respect for the natural resources they have been entrusted by the public to manage. When they see the political hacks put in place by the president, trying to obfuscate and obliterate many of the environmental laws passed by Congress to protect those resources, it has to be difficult. It also must be difficult when the BLM director has tried to hobble the management of our public lands by compelling employees to move to areas where they will be less effective at doing their jobs.
This will end soon and the scoundrels will be gone and, I hope, will be held fully accountable for any underhanded and illegal activities they have carried out. Keep your heads up. There are many of us that support you.
LARRY MANGAN
North Bend, Oregon
Local Audubon Society supports 7A
By unanimous action of the governing board, Grand Valley Audubon Society, on behalf of its nearly 400 members, recommends a yes vote on ballot issue 7A.
Approximately 80% of Colorado’s wildlife depends on riparian habitat during a portion of its lifecycle. The combination of increasing population growth and climate change is causing more and more stress to an already overused river system. Conflicts over water are certain to increase. The Colorado River District has consistently fought to maintain water on the Western Slope. Thus, by providing more resources to the Colorado River District, 7A benefits fish and wildlife on the Western Slope.
Indeed, all Western Slope residents, whether their prime interest is wildlife or agriculture, win when water is kept within the Colorado River Basin. In particular, approval of 7A is expected to maintain the infrastructure and water rights for the Shoshone Power Plant and the Grand Valley Roller Dam. In both cases, these projects help maintain a reliable administrative framework for keeping water flowing to the West Slope.
In addition, approval of 7A will support the construction of a limited reconnection of Windy Gap reservoir to the Colorado River. Any project potentially adding water to the system will have significant environmental benefits. For all of these reasons, we recommend voter approval of 7A.
NIC KORTE
Conservation chairman
CARY ATWOOD
President, Grand Valley Audubon Society
The agenda, not necessarily the man, is the focus of this Trump supporter
When somene asks, “Why are you voting for Trump?”
They say: “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump.”
I simply reply, “I’m not voting for Trump.”
I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
I’m voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401k and the stock market.
I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.
I’m voting for the Electoral College and the Republic we live in.
I’m voting for the police to be respected once again and to ensure law and order.
I’m voting for the continued appointment of federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico and other foreign countries.
I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration.
I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country to give the American people their freedoms.
I’m voting for continued peace progress in the Middle East.
I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.
I’m voting for freedom of religion.
I’m voting for the American flag that is disrespected by the Democratic Party.
I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.
I’m not just voting for one person, I’m voting for the future of my country.
What are you voting for?
PHIL CHILDERS
Fruita