With a good bond question in hand, it’s time to say yes
Count us among the enthusiastic supporters of FINALLY approving a responsible bond measure to build the new Grand Junction High School. One of us attended GJHS in the 1980s; the other first set foot in the facilities when our oldest began her high school days in 2009. In both eras there were bona fide needs for improvements. While some have been completed over time, it’s simply no longer practical, or arguably safe, to “kick the can down the road” any longer to build a new high school.
Much has been shared, from all angles and persuasions, regarding the need to proceed, the excellent design concepts and the quality of the language in this bond measure. FINALLY the stars have aligned. The only thing that remains is to vote YES. Our ballots are on our kitchen table, and we’ll be voting YES on GJHS. Please join us. Go Tigers.
AMY CARMICHAEL and SCOTT AKER
Grand Junction
Seniors need better info about Medicare options
The op-ed piece in Sunday’s Sentinel by the president of one of the Medicare Advantage corporations appeared to be an innocuous reminder of the Medicare plans open enrollment period and information sources that are available. Unfortunately, it was a slanted portrayal only touting Medicare Advantage plans. Not once did the writer mention that seniors could enroll in Original Medicare and/or an insurance company Medicare supplemental (Medigap) plan, as well. There are also Medicare Contract HMO plans operating in other parts of Colorado that also got no mention from the op-ed writer. Original Medicare is the nonprofit system plan with much lower costs to recipients and taxpayers. Per a recent Congressional study, Medicare Advantage plans cost the Medicare Trust Fund $1,009 more annually per member than the Original Medicare plan. The only way Medicare Advantage plans can supposedly provide more benefits for less monthly premiums and still give CEO bonuses, shareholder dividends, etc., is a great caveat for legislators, Medicare recipients and health-care providers. As the for-profit Advantage corporations keep gobbling up a bigger share of the Medicare system, more questioning and unbiased information is sorely needed.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
Not all vaccines are created equal
After reading the Oct. 7 letters to the editor, I was struck by a couple of the letters. First, Jim Denton seemed to celebrate the firing of 100 employees at UCHealth in Denver for choosing not to be vaccinated. I find that interesting in that I am sure that a good part of this group cared for COVID patients early on before there were any “vaccines” at the possible risk of their own lives in doing so. There could be a lot of reasons for not wanting to take the “jab” such as having recovered from COVID and having natural immunity, being pregnant, or a whole host of other reasons.
Mr. Denton obviously believes that our Daddy Polis knows all and knows what is best for each and everyone involved. People aren’t smart enough to make the best decisions for themselves and need Daddy Polis to make decisions for them. By the way, there was a shortage of health-care workers before they were fired, I wonder how this affects UCHealth’s ability to care for patients?
Dennis Gorsett then compares the COVID vaccine to that of polio and smallpox. There is a big difference between them. When we received the polio and smallpox vaccines they actually worked in that we could not become infected again or pass them along, which cannot be said of the COVID vaccines. Mr. Gorsett labors under the belief that this COVID virus is going away anytime soon. It is going to be just like the flu, where our government and the media will continue to scare people with it to “control” them.
I have not heard any rational explanation of how those who have chosen not to be vaccinated have any affect on those that have chosen to be vaccinated. How can those that aren’t vaccinated pass COVID along to those that are vaccinated if this vaccine works so well?
Mr. Gorsett says that he will be beyond angry if a loved one dies of COVID. At whom I wonder? Those, as he describes, “self-serving ideologues who refuse the vaccine under the banner of freedom” or those sheep that followed Daddy Polis dictates and got jabbed and are still able to get COVID and pass it along? How will he know the difference?
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction