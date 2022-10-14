Adam Frisch is either lying or naive about his party
Prior to my return to Grand Junction, I used to attend NRA Board of Directors meetings. One incident is relevant to western Colorado voters: the resignation of John Dingle, Democrat Congressman from Michigan from the NRA Board. In the old days, there were Democrat politicians who supported the Second Amendment: John F. Kennedy and John Dingle, to name two. John’s tearful resignation was the result of his vote for Bill Clinton’s so called “Assault Weapons Ban.” John’s view of America and the Second Amendment, wasn’t strong enough to stand up to his party. John tearfully admitted his treason and resigned from the board.
Adam Frisch’s commercials say that he “supports the Second Amendment.” Even if that is true, and I doubt it, his opinions will not matter to his anti-gun, anti-American party. The same is true for the rest of his “beliefs” or “credentials.” “Conservative Businessman,” almost caused me to choke on my beer, but suspending rational thought for a moment, still won’t matter to the Democrat Party. Pro-energy, haha, the only “energy” the Democrats like is the “green” kind where they ship American “greenbacks” to their Chinese associates.
So either Frisch is one of the most outrageous liars I’ve seen in politics in the last few decades or the most naive and incredible fool to make it on a ballot. I’ll bet on the first, and figure that the naive fools are the people who might vote for him.
But the bottom line is that Frisch is a Democrat and even if he honestly believes the campaign statements, he must conform to “Democrat Party discipline” and will be totally irrelevant and unable to do any of the things he says he’d do.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert’s bone dry record in Washington, D.C.
I’ve heard folks say that Rep. Lauren Boebert is a “loud voice for conservative values.” I think they’re half right.
Boebert has done nothing for Coloradans except scream falsehoods at the top of her lungs and bully her way around Washington for almost two years. She has done nothing for the citizens she’s supposed to be representing in Congressional District 3 … that’s you and me folks.
OK, maybe not nothing. She has drawn national attention to Colorado as an embarrassment with her public flubs, go-no-where bills and unfounded — and sometimes nutty — theories and accusations.
Boebert’s rhetoric seems intended only to deepen the divide among Coloradans by spouting lies about voter fraud — except her own election — and how the church needs to direct government. She doesn’t specify who’s church, but you can guess, it’s probably not yours.
Now, she wants to declare Afghanistan a terrorist state.
Well, that’s just great coming from a rank amateur in foreign policy. And how exactly does that help her district directly? Farmers and ranchers in my neck of the woods are scared to death about water. They are looking for alternatives in land use and innovation in strategy. The Colorado Compact is imploding.
Meanwhile, Boebert goes on showboating on her bone-dry platform.
JOANN KALENAK
Hotchkiss
Evidence around Walter Walker and the Klan is thin
A Friday letter on Walter Walker and the Ku Klux Klan is wrong. The author should know better.
For the record, the author has long touted Robert Goldberg’s “Hidden Empire” as the gospel about the KKK days in the mid-1920s. I guarantee it is not. Read PUBLISHERS.
There is other evidence Walker was briefly a member of the Grand Junction Klan, but was either kicked out or just quit paying his dues. His nephew, Bob Walker, claims Walter was anti-Klan from the beginning.
Nearly every man in Grand Junction was a member of the Klan, sold as a fraternal organization. It was Republican and took over the entire state government, not just Colorado’s towns. Walker was a Democrat. When a Republican opponent, DB Wright, became the head of the Grand Junction and Western Slope Klan, Walker recognized it was pure politics. He fought them and won.
A bigger question: why would Goldberg guess about Walker and the Klan, and why would Al Look, one of Goldberg’s main sources, make up and continually lie about Walker bringing the Klan to town? Walker had been dead 16 years when Baird interviewed Look. Almost 50 years after the KKK came to town.
Al Look got trapped by his own lies. Goldberg used them in 1982 as fact. Despite all of Al’s many accomplishments, he created false history by claiming Walter brought the Klan to town. He said it first in the 1972 Baird interview, never having “revealed“ it before.
There was nothing “brave” about Al’s lie. We just don’t know with certainty why he did it. Sort of diminishes his journalism credentials, don’t you think?
Read PUBLISHERS and you’ll find co-author Carol Sullivan and I researched the Klan repeatedly. And Al Look.