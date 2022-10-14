Adam Frisch is either lying or naive about his party

Prior to my return to Grand Junction, I used to attend NRA Board of Directors meetings. One incident is relevant to western Colorado voters: the resignation of John Dingle, Democrat Congressman from Michigan from the NRA Board. In the old days, there were Democrat politicians who supported the Second Amendment: John F. Kennedy and John Dingle, to name two. John’s tearful resignation was the result of his vote for Bill Clinton’s so called “Assault Weapons Ban.” John’s view of America and the Second Amendment, wasn’t strong enough to stand up to his party. John tearfully admitted his treason and resigned from the board.