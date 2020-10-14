7A is the most important question on the ballot
This November, voters will have the chance to give a thumbs up or down on a wide menu of ballot measures, from abortion to property taxes to new taxes for paid family leave. But none of these measures will impact our quality of life quite as much as Ballot Issue 7A.
Water is at the core of our way of life on the Western Slope, and it’s at the core of the most important ballot measure in front of voters this November: Question 7A. This measure would help properly fund the Colorado River District, which is the Western Slope’s voice when it comes to protecting our water resources.
The Colorado River District is a lean and efficient water-protecting agency, tasked with ensuring that western Colorado has a sustainable and reliable supply of water — for everything from drinking, irrigation, agriculture, recreation, and environmental protection.
The dangers faced by our water supplies range from enormous demand from Front Range and downstream West Coast cities, to collapsing revenues due to state law and the decline of the oil and gas industry, to the backlog of critical projects. We stand an all-too-real chance of seeing a future where our water resources are no longer reliable and plentiful, and where we have to compete with other cities like Las Vegas for our water.
The River District has risen to meet these challenges admirably and has tightened its fiscal belt just like the rest of us have. They’ve cut staff positions and cut spending wherever they can. They are the model of what local government should be, and that’s why I’m proud to stand in support of Question 7A.
Protecting the Western Slope’s water isn’t a matter of competing priorities, it’s a matter of basic survival for our region. If we pass up this opportunity to secure our water future, that task will pass to the state and federal government – neither of which has a reputation for paying much attention to the Western Slope’s best interests. We can’t afford to rely on the federal government or state government to make the right decisions for the Western Slope.
After all, when it comes to protecting our water in western Colorado, if we can’t help ourselves, then who else is going to?
JOHN JUSTMAN
Mesa County Commissioner
Childers’ letter in Wednesday’s edition draws a response
I’m voting for Biden.
I’m voting for free speech, not lies and hate speech.
I’m voting for taking military arms out of the hands of people like those who plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan.
I’m voting for a Supreme Court that upholds established law like Roe v. Wade.
I’m voting for unions that brought about standards such as overtime.
I’m voting for standing by our allies such as the Kurds.
I’m voting for a system that allows the will of the people to decide the next president.
I’m voting for holding police officers accountable for their actions.
I’m voting for Supreme Court justices that realize that the Constitution is a living document.
I’m voting for someone who uses Americans to produce their products, unlike Trump, whose products are manufactured in China, Mexico, India, Turkey, Slovenia, Honduras, Germany, Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Vietnam and South Korea.
I’m voting for respecting people’s right to seek amnesty.
I’m voting for the U.S. military that Trump called “losers and suckers” — a military that Trump and his entire family have never served in.
I’m voting for a peace process that includes the Palestinians.
I’m voting against Q-Anon conspiracies.
I’m voting for the separation of church and state.
I’m voting for all political affiliations, all races, all creeds, heterosexual or homosexual, who stand for America.
I’m voting for a free and independent press.
I’m voting for America. I’m voting for every citizen, not just those who agree with me.
Please join me in moving this country, the United States of America, forward.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita
The U.S. flag is bigger than any political stance
Hurrah for the red, white and blue. She is not perfect but she leads the way.
The American flag is comprised of seven red stripes, six white stripes, a blue background with 50 white stars all assembled in a particular order and displayed in a certain manner.
Any addition or alteration is defacing the flag. As one travels around town one sees more and more defaced flags depicting some cause or another.
Not right folks. Not even close. How about taking them down and displaying the flag properly. If you have a message to associate with the flag, put the message below the flag. The flag is way, way, way above any individual or political stance. Thank you.
DOUGLAS LAWYER
Grand Junction