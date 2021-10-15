Think of the potential at Matchett Park
All of the recent hype about Horizon Park is just that — hype — when in reality it is a small hilly field with parking for only 30 cars and very limited access. A “pocket park” in fact!
Meanwhile, Grand Junction is “sitting on a goldmine,” namely the 200-plus acres donated over 20 years ago by the Matchett family, to be used as a park, recreation center and whatever else we could afford.
We have attended many planning meetings where we are asked for our input to “determine the future” of the property. Everyone gets excited and then what? Nothing, nada, zilch; the excuse being cost. Frittering away over $1 million on Horizon Park simply delays the potential development of Matchett Park, which our city badly needs.
Take yourself to Canyon View on a weekend and see how popular, successful and packed it is. The Matchett property is almost three times larger. Just think what we could do with that!
“Every adventure requires a first step,” to quote the Cheshire Cat and, with visibility and publicity, we truly believe that Grand Junction can catch up with neighboring towns and cities on the Eastern Slope, ending up with a park to be proud of.
IRWIN and PENNY STEWART
Grand Junction
Throw out good ol’ boys at Parks and Wildlife
The good ol’ boy network is alive and thriving in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). They sure take care of their own, even when one of them is guilty of malfeasance.
JT Romatzke gets a slap on the wrist by getting transferred to another job in the CPW, keeping his nearly $135,000 a year salary.
And what of the whistleblower, who was trying to do the right thing? Why, he’s told to go back to work under this very same bad actor. That’d work out well, don’t you think? Does anyone else have a problem with this? Maybe we ought to throw out the whole lot of them at CPW.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Mahre, Combs are right choice for school board
During my 40 years as a youth agency director and a volunteer addressing issues and programs impacting the youth of our community, I always admired those who strove to do what was right for children, not what would be politically correct, or good for their agency only or what would make a certain group of people happy.
I had the privilege in the past 20 years to work with and get to know both Trish Mahre and Dave Combs personally. I am grateful that they have committed to running for the school board.
My experience is that Trish and Dave are persons of the highest integrity — no game playing or hidden agendas. They treat others with respect and honor. They listen and consider all the facts. They exhibit calm and professional temperament. They are good decision-makers and are approachable. As school board members they will be making decisions that impact the lives of our children.
For that weighty responsibility to do the right thing, I trust Trish and Dave and I encourage you to vote for them.
JOE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Haitz, Jones, Lema will give a voice to parents
As new resident to Grand Junction and a former elementary school teacher from Nevada, I’ve seen many of the same issues and challenges that face District 51. Nonetheless, I bring encouraging news in the form of three school board candidates I met last week at a “meet and greet event.”
They’re candidates who aren’t afraid to make policy decisions to improve student performance by returning the educational focus to the basics of reading, writing, mathematics and science. After all, these are the subjects mandated for testing on nearly every state’s CRT (criterion reference tests).
All three candidates have their own unique background and qualifications. Andrea Haitz is running for school board District C. She is native of Grand Junction and mother of three whose knowledge of educational issues — to include the responsibilities of board members, was impressive. Andrea is a straightforward communicator with a passion for improving our education system for every child.
The next candidate was Will Jones running for school board District D. Will is a seasoned high school football coach and understands that students are individuals, each with their own talents and challenges — not just members of one group or another. Mr. Jones’ day-to-day interactions with students, teachers, administrators, and most of all parents, sets him apart as a two-way communicator. Will Jones would be a critical member of the school board given his insight into daily problem solving at the secondary level.
The final candidate at the event was Angela Lema. She is an independent business owner and running for school board District E. She has experience on the business side of education, having employed recent graduates of District 51 over the years. Angela’s understanding and expertise connecting students with business learning opportunities would be a valuable asset to the school board. Fostering new relationships between education and business would work to strengthen our community.
While deciding to attend the “meet and greet,” I gravitated to the idea that we (my wife and I) must become invested in our new home. Not knowing any specific education issues other than the need for a new high school, I was positively surprised at the diversity of experienced candidates. Each one lending fresh insight and free from ties to unions and outside influences. While on-site leadership and highly qualified teachers are critical elements of a successful school, members of the school board formulate policies that are vital to the district’s mission. In my opinion, educating our youth is a community endeavor that comes in many forms: public, private, and charter schools. Being set on only one system of education is close-minded and futile in the long run. Not every students learns the same way or at the same pace.
This Nov. 2, remember to vote for the following candidates: Andrea Haitz District C, Will Jones District D, and Angela Lema District E, and give a voice back to parents. I am confident these candidates will.
MICHAEL E. RODER
Grand Junction