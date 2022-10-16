Veterans of Foreign Wars opposed Amendment F
The Colorado Veterans of Foreign Wars opposes Amendment F on the November 2022 Colorado ballot. The amendment will grind down one of the larger revenue streams nonprofit organizations have for use in your community.
Trust and reliability, earned respect in your community, that is what religious, charitable, labor, fraternal, educational, volunteer firefighters or veterans’ organizations have brought over the years. Communities within Colorado benefit from the operation of nonprofits each day and in many locations around Colorado. Nonprofits are the sole community asset that is the anchor of the population that enhance the economic, social programs, the unique spirit and cultural well-being of their respective communities.
If Amendment F is passed, this will allow any fly-by-night operator to invade Colorado, operate and then flee as fast as they came, as they depart Colorado with the profits. Thereby leaving the nonprofits of Colorado without one of their larger revenue streams. According to Amendment F, starting Jan. 1, 2025 the Colorado legislature can further reduce an important element toward obtaining a gaming license. The most important element is an organization’s stability, that is the number of years of proven stable financial management. The lobbyist who produced the legislation in the first place argues that if the amendment passes, then the nonprofits can testify against it and hope for the best when the Colorado legislature acts to reduce the three-year organizational stability requirement to zero.
Let’s stop the nonsense now. Vote No on Amendment F and simply come back for a simplified amendment that only reduces the stability requirement to three years without the chance to go further.
STEVE KJONAAS
Lakewood
How Camp Hale National Monument will protect elk
President Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, providing long overdue recognition to the World War II veterans who trained there in preparation for joining the war in Europe to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime. Tucked in a high mountain valley 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale was home base for the renowned 10th Mountain Division.
From November 1942 through June 1944, Camp Hale housed 14,000 troops — along with 4,000 mules and 250 sled dogs — of the 10th Mountain Division, who learned to rock climb, perform military maneuvers on skis, and endure a brutal climate in preparation for mountain warfare. Over 18 grueling months, soldiers trained to fight at high altitudes.
After completing their training in Colorado, they deployed to the mountains of Italy and fought with distinction. The 10th Mountain Division was deactivated in 1945 and subsequently re-activated in 1985, based out of Fort Drum, New York. Since then, the 10th has deployed to Iraq, Somalia, Bosnia and Afghanistan, but no matter where they’re based, members honor their alpine legacy by retaining the Mountain tab on their sleeve insignia.
“Valuable wildlife habitat in central Colorado will be permanently conserved following today’s designation of Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument by President Joe Biden,” Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) stated in a press release. “Encompassing more than 10,000 acres of critical winter range for elk, as well as mule deer habitat, migration corridors and headwaters fisheries, the area also is home to a historic military site, Camp Hale …”
In 2016, BHA and a consortium of outdoor groups and businesses released a report on how national monument designations can sustain important fish and wildlife habitat while maintaining traditional hunting and fishing access.
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, co-chairman
Why we need to be friends with political opponents
Recent studies show almost half of college students wouldn’t be roommates with someone of the opposite political party. They also show many would not be friends with someone of the opposite political party or have their children marry someone of the opposite political party. This is a terrible development. What’s worse, the split is not even: a sizable minority of Republicans feel this way, but a supermajority of my own party, Democrats, feel this way. This isn’t good for the party of open-mindedness and tolerance.
I have also read advice columns in left-leaning publications suggesting people end friendships with conservatives. This is horrid advice.
Ending friendships ends the chance of persuasion. Ending a friendship won’t persuade someone. Rather, the cognitive dissonance will cause them to hold their beliefs tighter: after all, if they lost a friend over their beliefs, those beliefs must be pretty important. Persuasion doesn’t come through force but through empathy, curiosity, and genuine sharing, especially of personal stories.
This attitude of intolerance also furthers divisions. It is easier to think of a group, including political opponents, as “other” if you don’t know any of them. And it is easier to hate a group or think of them as “un-American” if you view them as other. It is easier to hate your political opponents if you have no friends among them. And it is easier to see an election as stolen if you have literally no friends who voted for the winner. Having friends among people you disagree with helps humanize them and allows you to see them as opponents, not enemies. Friendships will heal divisions faster than anything policy can do.
Finally, there’s simply more to life than politics. Go fishing, play golf, play bridge, crochet with a friend. Build unity by enjoying life together.
DAMON DAVID
Democratic candidate for HD 55