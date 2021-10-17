Election fraud beliefs not based on evidence
I was struck by the opening sentences of Lori Holly’s letter of Oct. 8, directed at the Mesa County Commissioners, “Thousands of us believe that the 2020 elections exposed huge election fraud across the country. Millions of us believe that President Trump was robbed of his legitimate reelection.”
Why is that? Is it because of all the legitimate evidence proving fraud, of which there is none? (Yes, of course there people online claiming to have proof). Are the 38 Republican judges — many of them Trump appointees — who have thrown every ridiculous case out of court, all the Republican election officials in Arizona, Georgia, etc., who debunked every claim made and apparently now our county commissioners all “RINOS” and part of some dark conspiracy? Or are they honoring their oaths of office and accepting objective reality, rather than enabling a coup?
Yes, it is true that thousands locally and millions nationally believe the somehow, some way, the election was stolen.
They believe this because they’ve heard it repeated endlessly by cable news channels, talk radio, all over the internet and especially by the former resident of the White House.
So how did the Dominion claims spread?
Depositions and documents in the ongoing court case involving Rudi Giuliani and others have shown an internal Trump campaign memo of Nov. 14 thoroughly debunking claims about Dominion. And in Giuliani’s own deposition, under oath, he admits he got his “facts” about fraud from social media.
Question: “Social media postings?”
Answer, Giuliani: “I think it was Facebook.”
Question: “Anything else that you laid eyes on?”
Answer, Giuliani: “Right now, I can`t recall anything else that I laid eyes on.”
When asked whether he had researched if there was any validity to the claims, he admits, “It`s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that`s given to me.”
So that’s it. That’s where the claims about Dominion began. That and a county clerk who decides that a Grand Junction city council election must have been rigged because her candidates didn’t win.
So our local county commissioners are guilty of “egregious failure” for not themselves playing along with the grifters who have been presenting “evidence” to the My Pillow guy and the like? How about they are realizing how delusional the “base” has become, and have decided to uphold their oaths and an evidence-based reality.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Are religious objections to vaccine hypocritical?
I must admit I have a certain respect and even admiration for devout anti-vaxxers who object to the COVID vaccines because of a remote connection to fetal cells.
Now, there is no fetal material in the vaccines or even in their development, but rather in the cell cultures used in testing the safety of the vaccines.
Living cells are exposed to the vaccine as an early test to assure that the vaccines are not dangerous.
If they pass this test, then animals and finally humans are given the vaccine under controlled conditions and watched for adverse reactions. Only after extensive testing and review of the data can the vaccines be released for general use.
The cell line used in this testing, designated HEK-293, was first isolated in 1973 and has been kept growing ever since with no new fetal tissue needed. These cells divide every 2-3 days, so the supply is almost limitless and certainly far removed from the original 1973 cells.
Curiously, almost every modern medicine has been tested on these cells, whether over-the-counter or prescription. Tylenol, ibuprofen, aspirin, Sudafed, Claritin and Tums were developed using these fetal-derived cells. So have Synthroid, Prilosec, Albuterol and Zithromax. Even those new favorites Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were developed with the help of these same cells.
Wouldn’t it be hypocritical to take any of these medicines while denying the use of COVID vaccines on religious grounds? Religious authorities such as Pope Francis and noted Evangelicals like Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress have stated they have no religious objection to the COVID vaccines.
If someone takes a moral stance and refuses to take any of these medicines, he or she would essentially be refusing modern medical care.
It’s foolhardy, but I can still hold a little respect for that stance. Ironically, the only drug I found that has not been tested in this way is an anti-flatulence medicine based on silicone.
RICHARD A JANSON, M.D.
Grand Junction