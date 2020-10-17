The importance of community partnerships
Since 1998, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley has been providing shelter and program services to homeless individuals and families in the Grand Valley. Our clients are people and families without jobs, homes and prospects and they need focused support to return to productive lives.
2020 has been a year that has seen the need for our services dramatically increase — we are serving 28% more meals and sheltering 33% more families. In these difficult times it is critical to acknowledge our community partnerships. HomewardBound works with many community partners to serve the homeless, but none has been a critical partner longer than St. Mary’s Medical Center.
For over 13 years, Sts Mary’s has donated laundry services to the shelter for our linen needs at a yearly savings of more than $30,000. Their food recovery program assisted the shelter with excess food from St. Mary’s kitchens and since its inception in September of 2019 has provided more than 7,100 pounds of food that have made up 4,200 meals.
When HomewardBound began the process of fundraising for the Pathways apartments and the Pathways Family Shelter, it was a donation of $25,000 from St. Mary’s that helped us purchase the land for both facilities. Most critically, in early 2019, St Mary’s agreed to make a $300,000 investment over a three-year period to help us complete the funding for the Pathways Family Shelter. This 18,667-square-foot facility opened in August of 2020 and provides shelter and programming in the first fully trauma-informed shelter ever constructed in the western United States. In addition, it contains the Pathways Family Wellness Center — providing the first full time clinical support for homeless families and individuals anywhere in Colorado.
2020 has seen a pandemic, a recession and more and more people in need of our help. The Grand Valley is an incredibly giving place. Because we all need some good news, we think it is important to acknowledge all the things we can accomplish when we work together. It’s particularly important to thank St. Mary’s for their support and commitment to our mission.
BILL WADE
Board chair,
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley
Grand Junction
We need a strong, well-funded river district to protect water
This letter is in response to the op-ed in Tuesday’s paper by John Fielder and Gary Wockner arguing against Ballot Issue 7A, the mill levy increase for the Colorado River District. They contend that the issue “has serious flaws and must be voted down.” I strongly disagree.
Initially, the authors state that the issue will double the River District’s property tax rate. While this is true, the authors are using a common tactic to characterize something that they don’t like in the worst possible light. The mill levy increase will be from approximately a quarter of a mill to one-half of a mill. As the ballot question indicates, this increase amounts to less than $2 for each $100,000 in residential home value. It appears that the median home value in Mesa County is somewhere around $300,000, so the mill levy increase would be less than $6 per year for such a home. This is a small price to pay for the critical benefits that the River District provides.
The authors then provide a litany of reasons for opposing the ballot question. Due to space limitations, I can’t refute each one in this letter. Generally, the reasons paint an incomplete picture of the River District’s positions and activities, both past and proposed, and just repeat the same tired talking points that those opposed to any type of water development continue to spout.
The statute that created the River District states that its purpose is the “conservation, use, and development of the water resources of the Colorado river.” Ballot Issue 7A is entirely consistent with this charge. It provides that the funds raised will be used to keep water on the West Slope so that it can be used for agriculture, drinking water and fish, wildlife and recreational purposes.
I am a retired water attorney. I worked with the River District for most of my career. I can state, unequivocally, that the River District has been instrumental in protecting the Colorado River for multiple uses in western Colorado. The Colorado River is the rope in a tug of war, with the East Slope on one end of the rope and downstream states on the other. We need a strong, well-funded River District to protect western Colorado as increased demands are placed on the River. Please vote yes on Issue 7A.
MARK HERMUNSTAD
Grand Junction