Housing ballot measures deserve your support
Grand Junction is becoming an increasingly expensive place to live, and it’s hurting our families, our young adults, our employers, and anybody just trying to put a roof over their heads.
We know what the future looks like if we continue down this path. We can see it in the Front Range and mountain towns that have become so wildly expensive that people who work in a community have no hope of actually living there. Fortunately, we have time to get ahead of this problem before it’s too late.
On the November ballot, voters have the opportunity to support four ballot measures that address the affordable housing challenge head on: one statewide proposition and three city measures. I hope voters will read these measures carefully and come to the same conclusion that I have: all four measures are badly needed and deserve our support.
EMILEE POWELL
Executive Director of Housing Resources of Western Colorado
Problem wolves will need to be put down
An opinion piece in a recent paper carried the title “Don’t leave wolf hunting to the experts” that expresses the kind of nonsense that supported the wolf introduction. I lived in northwestern Wyoming when wolves were introduced and saw one wolf pack close up on several occasions. They were laying in a pasture near Dubois, Wyoming. One very large wolf standing like a lookout around several others laying in the grass. A large wolf can weigh 145-pounds. The wolves were just 20 yards from the highway. I found out later this whole pack was put down due to killing livestock and pets. Another whole pack was also put down that year near Cody, Wyoming, for the same reason. Wolves will hunt the easiest prey they can find.
Despite mostly unregulated hunting, Wyoming had over 300 wolves and 40 packs last spring. The original goal was ten packs.
After delivering some real facts, now to the article’s anthropomorphic themes where the second paragraph states, “Today scientific evidence acknowledges wolves as feeling, thinking, socially complex beings who value their families’ wellbeing.” Wow, wolves are just like humans except that statement could apply to dogs, cats, horses and in the wild elk and moose who are accepted wolf prey. This paragraph goes on, humans would oppress wolves “despite all living beings sharing fundamental claims to live and well being.” I believe the Declaration of Independence says something similar about “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for men, not animals.
The next three paragraphs spout nonsense like “wolves self regulate populations” and “wolves know what they need to live sustainably” and “Nor is there any evidence that wolf hunting decreases wolf-human conflicts.” Since nothing else is controlling wolf populations, Idaho and Montana have proposed almost unlimited hunting of wolves. Wyoming, Idaho and Montana have an area two and a half times Colorado, but a population equal to two-thirds of Colorado. This means Colorado will have more wolf-human conflicts as wolves move around the state.
In the last paragraph, quote, “Wolves have their own lives and happiness and contribute greatly to our community of life.” Wolf management will not work on existentialism, but on hard facts. I don’t favor trophy hunting, but Parks and Wildlife will need to put down problem wolves until the packs learn to prey on wildlife and stay away from human conflict.
KEITH CAMPBELL
Fruita
A congressperson should represent all of the district
Rep. Lauren Boebert, your congressional district includes more urban areas like Grand Junction, Pueblo and Durango. It includes more rural places like Ridgway, Meeker and Monte Vista. Your district includes Democrats, Republicans and everything in between. You do not get to choose who your constituents are — they get to choose you. And by placing ads attacking parts of your own constituency, you fail to see the value and privilege of your job. People from more red-leaning areas are no better or worse than people from blue-leaning or purple areas. We all need your help to represent western/southern Colorado in determining best policy decisions. Don’t get me wrong — you are absolutely entitled to disagreeing with a democratic opponent’s agenda. But because a person lives and works in Aspen does not disqualify him from representing our district. In the same vein that before our congressional map was redrawn that a person from Steamboat Springs is not a disqualification. They are, in fact, a part of your constituency whether you agree with their politics or not.
I do not agree with your opponent on many policy issues, but he has earned my vote because he sees the value in red, blue and purple counties in his own district. You are allowed to have political opinions and your own agenda, especially as you were once chosen to represent this place we call home, but we need a person who believes everyone in CD-3 deserves to live here and be heard. He will take interviews from people who disagree with him; he will talk with constituents that agree with him, as well as with those who disagree; he will not decide to disengage from our local newspapers and media outlets. He will not stay in the safe zone of Fox News, Newsmax, etc.
You do not get to choose your constituents — we get to choose you. And until you decide to represent and value everyone in your district, even if you disagree with them politically, your constituency will find someone who does.
NICHOLAS BRENHOLTZ
Fruita
Abortion is about the denial of a right to life
Democrats want this election to be about the denial of life — okay the fundamental law — the Declaration of Independence clearly declares the truth, “all men are Created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with Certain unalienable rights — that among these are life....”
Abortion is the denial of life. Roe v. Wade was not about the Constitution, but the rejection of our founding principles and a rejection of God’s gift of life.
ROBERT BURKHOLDER
Fruita
Fear and slander are a red flag in a candidate
If there is only one metric worth following, in any election, it is that truth and accuracy are paramount if that is what you wish to be legislated with. Fear, slander and division are red flags for unknowledgeable candidates that do not respect even the constituents that elect them.
Let insecure folk follow the wackadoodle news sources right into dissonant autocracy and conspiracy. Our only job is to stay focused on electing clear thinking Democrats, with the goal of regaining a vibrant democracy. Vote!
JOHN HOFFMAN
Carbondale