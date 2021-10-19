School board should be nonpartisan
I read with dismay the front page story of how the local GOP has endorsed and funded members of its party for the school board. Politics has absolutely no place in elections that are nonpartisan. I was also appalled by the level of ignorance displayed by GOP leader Kevin McCarney in his inability to use capital letters appropriately. He obviously blew off English classes in school or he would know that tossing in a capital letter here and a capital letter there is not correct usage.
When I see a campaign sign that touts “the conservative choice,” that guarantees I will not vote for that candidate. To believe that out-of-control parents who scream at the board and act like hooligans are acting appropriately is disingenuous and divisive. FYI, I was raised Republican and voted Republican the first time I voted. I am now a registered Independent and vote for the candidate I think will do the best job of representing my beliefs, which include civility, cooperation and consensus.
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction
What will local GOP try to influence next?
Now that the Mesa County Republican Party has infiltrated the Mesa County School Board elections with their money and block voting, one wonders what they will try to influence in the future?
I would imagine they will start at our high schools and try to influence the positions of head boy and girl and then the student councils. Then they will try to influence the cheerleader tryouts. After that, I imagine they will work on the middle schools as well.
For all of the parents with kids in school and even grandparents with kids in school, stay informed on what is going on in your schools because as we have seen with our political system, the absurd amount of money spent by these political parties, PACs and special interests to buy the votes of our representatives is out of control. The electorate of our great country needs to send a clear message that we have had enough.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Double standard on school board endorsements
What Chutzpah! The Sunday Sentinel column about political parties getting involved in local elections is quite amusing.
“The Colorado Republican party has officially endorsed a three-candidate conservative block in the non-partisan Mesa County D51 School Board elections...”
Mr. Klomhaus, the author, then explains, that in the past, the major parties would stay out of local elections. The inference is that it is not a good trend. Especially when “far right” conservatives are involved. Funny, just to the left of Mr. Klomhaus’ article is an ad for Trish Mahre for Mesa County School Board. According to the ad, Mahre is also endorsed by The Daily Sentinel and the Chamber of Commerce!
RAYMOND BRANDON
Grand Junction
Support free speech for parents at school board
It is too bad that we no longer have free speech in this country. If anyone tries to give an opposing idea or opinion that is not politically correct about CRT, the border crises, BLM, Biden, paying people not to work or boys using girls bathrooms, the media won’t cover it and newspapers won’t print it. If parents try to object to some of this junk at school board meetings, they are called terrorists.
At least some people are trying to right the cart no matter being called disruptive. How we got to this sorry state of affairs baffles me!
RON SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Opt out of supply chain woes by shopping local
The holidays are fast approaching and word is out that supply chain issues may cause delays in delivery of your holiday gifts.
Here’s a suggestion to avoid the shipping bottleneck and take the stress out of holiday shopping.
Shop for unique and excellent quality gifts made with love and care by local artisans and craftspeople. Buying local helps our local economy and benefits the people who live here. Check out the many upcoming holiday craft fairs, bazaars, boutiques and open houses sponsored by churches, charitable services, starving artists co-ops and more. Proceeds often are donated to benefit local nonprofit organizations.
There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to visit a beautifully decorated store or Christmas sales event in Grand Junction, Fruita or Palisade. You can even save yourself holiday baking chores by buying yummy Christmas goodies at a local bake sale.
When you shop locally, instead of pushing big box and Amazon buttons, not only can you find quality interesting gifts, but also you benefit your neighbors and friends and your community.
CHERYL CONROD
Grand Junction
Hover flies are great pollinators, are not bees
The photo in last Tuesday’s paper of the bee on the flower is a great photo, but it is not a bee. It is a hover fly. Hover flies are great pollinators, but not a true bee.
JOY CAMPBELL
Grand Junction