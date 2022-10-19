Hollywood’s portrayal of women is not helpful
How does Hollywood expect to gain the affection of people working hard to save democracy in America? Simple, it doesn’t. The film industry started its spectacular rise by slashing at democracy’s jugular and is now feeding on the rotting carcass.
An example is the portrayal of women.
TV and movies insist upon portraying women as superior to men in all aspects of personal performance: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, you name it. At the same time, the industry portrays women as glorying in the worst sins of men in order to get to this greatness. How is this not a dishonest road to an unethical future? How does this not make a sham of real feminism and real gender equality?
Why aren’t women protesting this craziness? For the same reason men didn’t protest their long-term hegemony over women. Brutality is fun and addictive. Besides, it pays well for its champions, including producers, directors and actors. And it strokes the emotional dark corners of ladies who watch the shows.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Bobbie Daniel will be a capable public servant
The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners serves as the legislative and policy-setting body for our county government. Bobbie Daniel is currently the Board Chairman of the Colorado Women’s Alliance, a state-wide policy organization committed to research, advocacy and education around issues most important to women. Bobbie earned her real estate license in 2019 to gain a greater foundation and in-depth knowledge of land use, zoning, property rights and land development. She served as legislative aid and advisor to Colorado State Senator Ray Scott for two years and ran her small business for over a decade. Bobbie is the qualified choice who will be responsible for running the administrative, budgetary and policy-making functions of our county.
Our county and its 155,000 citizens have experienced vast issues around growth, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, water and a challenging economic environment. Bobbie is well-prepared to tackle these issues. Throughout Bobbie’s campaign, she has attended forums, events and listening-first round tables.
As a prosecutor, I see citizens in communities across western Colorado who are themselves, or closely know somebody, at the crossroads of issues related to mental health, substance abuse, criminality and limited accommodation. Bobbie understands these issues, currently serves on the St. Mary’s Foundation Board, and is involved in many roundtables focused on local solutions for homelessness, suicide and mental health in Mesa County. I believe she will effectively collaborate with her colleagues on the commission, the district attorney, sheriff and Department of Human Services to provide meaningful solutions.
Most of all, Bobbie understands that the citizens are at the top of the county’s “org chart.” Citizens’ tax dollars deserve fiscal responsibility. A broad skill set and curious mind will allow Bobbie to govern Mesa County and put the citizens first. With this in mind, I am confident that Bobbie Daniel is the right person to serve on the Board of Commissioners as she meaningfully and capably serves Mesa County citizens.
ROB T. ZENTNER
Grand Junction
All children should have access to healthy meals
Many households with children in Colorado are struggling to have regular access to nutritious food, and our state has seen a 20-40% increase in children eating school meals. Providing children with access to proper nutrition at school can make a dramatic difference in their lives. That is why, as an advocate, I urge the community to support Proposition FF, Healthy School Meals for All, which will be on the ballot in November.
In the short-term, this program will help ensure fewer children go hungry. Longer-term, Proposition FF can improve childhood nutrition across the state; a result that will boost student participation and potential in school. But, that is only just the beginning. This measure will also benefit children’s mental well being.
In some districts, when a child runs out of money to pay for school lunch, they are given a different meal than their peers. This reality can lead to stigma. By passing Proposition FF, every child will have access to the same healthy food regardless of economic status, allowing children to thrive physically and mentally.
TAMMIE SHOULTZ
Grand Junction
Restore the Balance ad was revealing of its principles
The full-page layout from the Restore the Balance group in a recent Sunday edition of the Sentinel, with the heading Balancing our Principles, is quite revealing as to the principles this group espouses. Those with higher scores, for the most part, belong to a political party whose platform supports open borders (which encourages drug and human trafficking cartels), curtailing oil and gas drilling (leading to high heating and fuel costs), higher taxes, rising inflation, killing the unborn, early release of criminals who kill and rob again, the denigration of those who believe in a higher power. These are principles that I personally find to be extreme and unacceptable for a civilized culture.
Did each person who has signed on to the Restore the Balance group agree on the principles espoused above or was this done by one person? Just curious.
RUTH EHLERS
Grand Junction
Bennet and Frisch will just vote the party line
On Sunday, the Sentinel endorsed Michael Bennet for the U.S. Senate and Adam Frisch for 3rd Congressional District. In my opinion, your editorial failed to give your readers the bigger picture. A vote for Bennet is in effect a vote for Sen. Chuck Schumer as Bennet never has gone against what the party demands. Likewise, a vote for Frisch is really a vote for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as every Democrat in the House votes as required.
So if you are happy with the way the country is heading under President Biden and the Schumer/Pelosi leadership, vote as the paper recommends. However, if you believe a major turnabout is in order, I suggest you cast your vote for Joe O’Dea and Lauren Boebert who, when the Republicans take control of Congress, will begin to stop the madness we’ve seen coming out of Washington over the past two years.
STEVE LEANE
Grand Junction